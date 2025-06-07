Iran Calls On UN Nuclear Watchdog To Intensify Efforts For Fuel And Program Testing
This call was issued in response to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's report to the agency's Board of Governors titled“Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement with Iran.”
In a statement, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) affirmed its continued cooperation with the IAEA on the implementation of standard safeguards, while emphasizing that the agency's report confirms the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, with no evidence pointing to military dimensions. There is no credible document suggesting the remaining issues pose a radiological threat, AEOI noted.
The organization stressed that the IAEA's assessments must rely solely on verified and credible sources.“Unconfirmed data submitted by third parties undermines the agency's fundamental obligation to impartiality,” the statement read. AEOI underscored that all of Iran's nuclear activities and materials have been declared to the IAEA and inspected accordingly.
Iran is also investigating the discovery of unknown particles at declared sites. The country's security authorities have gathered additional evidence suggesting potential hostile acts or sabotage at those locations.
“It contradicts the IAEA's professionalism and neutrality to publish unrelated issues in the director general's report. For example, enriching uranium to 60 percent is not prohibited under the NPT and has been carried out entirely under the agency's supervision,” AEOI added.
Iran, IAEA reached agreement in March 2024 to enhance cooperation on Iran's nuclear program. Iran has emphasized that its engagement with the IAEA is limited strictly to two frameworks: the NPT and the agency's safeguards regulations. While the IAEA acknowledges ongoing cooperation with Tehran, it maintains that the level of collaboration remains inadequate.
