The Arabian Bisht Stands Out As Heritage Factor At Tunisia Fair

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Tunis Afrique Presse news agency as as part of files by the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA)

TUNIS, June 7 (KUNA) -- Tunisia International Book Fair is one of the prominent cultural demonstrations in the Arab world displaying not only publications but also artifacts, artistic soirees and seminars to portray each country's cultural identity.

Some pavilions in this year's edition present rare manuscripts, formative art works, musical shows and intellectual forums, furnishing visitors with easy means to get acquainted with the heritage of various Arab, African, European and Asian nations.

The Saudi participants are boasting of the "Al-Hasawi" bisht traditional attire.

Habib Mohammad Bou-Kheder, a Saudi bisht maker, said Arab men have worn the cloak since the old times. In the Saudi region of Ehsaa, the bisht is put on to show high esteem social status.

It takes 15 to 20 days to finish a piece, Bou-Kheder said, explaining that it is classified according to the ornamentations and patterns.

The bisht tailoring includes eight crafts, he said, indicating that the used threads vary in quality, color and value. Moreover, ordinary bishts are made from threads imported from France and India.

The natives of Ihsaa are known as skilled in this craft since hundreds of years ago and have been trading in the traditional attire with other Gulf countries, Iraq and the Levant.

There were times when the bisht was exclusively worn by kings, princes, scholars and clergymen before it became popular covering all segments of the communities.

GCC states and other Arab countries have been seeking to categorize the bisht as a factor of the cultural heritage and included it in the UNESCO cultural heritage list.

The Ihsaa-made bisht has remained popular and worn in weddings, eids, diplomatic events and graduation ceremonies.

Moreover, some modern fashion designers have been imitating the bisht designs and genuine decorations, colors and patterns. (end) rk