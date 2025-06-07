The Arabian Bisht Stands Out As Heritage Factor At Tunisia Fair
TUNIS, June 7 (KUNA) -- Tunisia International Book Fair is one of the prominent cultural demonstrations in the Arab world displaying not only publications but also artifacts, artistic soirees and seminars to portray each country's cultural identity.
Some pavilions in this year's edition present rare manuscripts, formative art works, musical shows and intellectual forums, furnishing visitors with easy means to get acquainted with the heritage of various Arab, African, European and Asian nations.
The Saudi participants are boasting of the "Al-Hasawi" bisht traditional attire.
Habib Mohammad Bou-Kheder, a Saudi bisht maker, said Arab men have worn the cloak since the old times. In the Saudi region of Ehsaa, the bisht is put on to show high esteem social status.
It takes 15 to 20 days to finish a piece, Bou-Kheder said, explaining that it is classified according to the ornamentations and patterns.
The bisht tailoring includes eight crafts, he said, indicating that the used threads vary in quality, color and value. Moreover, ordinary bishts are made from threads imported from France and India.
The natives of Ihsaa are known as skilled in this craft since hundreds of years ago and have been trading in the traditional attire with other Gulf countries, Iraq and the Levant.
There were times when the bisht was exclusively worn by kings, princes, scholars and clergymen before it became popular covering all segments of the communities.
GCC states and other Arab countries have been seeking to categorize the bisht as a factor of the cultural heritage and included it in the UNESCO cultural heritage list.
The Ihsaa-made bisht has remained popular and worn in weddings, eids, diplomatic events and graduation ceremonies.
Moreover, some modern fashion designers have been imitating the bisht designs and genuine decorations, colors and patterns. (end) rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment