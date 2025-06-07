Rink Management Services' Forward Focus Following Sports Facilities Companies Management Contract Sales
"I've currently been working with a group to build an ice rink at my alma mater, the University of Virginia," Hillgrove said. "It is a thorough and very detailed process, but the group has made significant progress, and an ice rink associated with the University will be a great recreational benefit for the local community and the students."
Hillgrove added, "Rink Management Services is excited to continue the work with Sports Facilities Companies on joint projects that benefit both companies, and to share its 25-year experience in the industry."
About Rink Management Services
Rink Management Services has been successfully managing ice rinks for more than 20 years. It is now one of the country's most successful ice rink management companies, with three of the ten highest volume seasonal ice skating rinks in the United States. The industry-leading firm is expanding its product offering, spearheading the development and management of a Holiday Village concept with ice skating.
Press Contact: Tom Hillgrove, (804) 363-1657,
SOURCE Rink Management Services
