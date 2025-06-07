Russian Army Loses Over 995,000 Troops In Ukraine Since War Began

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 10904 (+15) Russian tanks, 22,737 (+52) armored fighting vehicles, 28,850 (+56) artillery systems, 1,410 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 1,181 (+1) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,308 (+37) cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 413 warplanes, 337 (+1) helicopters, 39,493 (+300) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 51,079 (+166) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,908 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.