Search And Rescue Operations Completed In Lutsk, Death Toll Rises To Two
"This morning, the body of a young woman was found under the rubble of a collapsed entrance to a nine-story apartment building in Lutsk," the statement reads.
Five people and several pets were evacuated. Significant damage was caused to residential buildings, administrative offices, a furniture workshop, industrial facilities, and vehicles.
Rescuers, Red Cross volunteers, and psychologists from the SES and police were working at the site. An "invincibility point" was set up to assist residents.
In Lutsk, Volyn region, rescuers earlier recovered the body of a man born in 1998 from the rubble of the destroyed apartment building. The number of people injured in the Russian strike on the city has risen to 30.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
