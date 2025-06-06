How Mules Paved The Way For World's Highest Rail Bridge

Ministry of Railways/Twitter

Srinagar: Before towering cranes and cutting-edge engineering transformed the Himalayan landscape, the monumental dream of connecting“Kashmir to Kanyakumari” by rail began with the plodding footsteps of humble mules. This extraordinary backstory underpins the official realization of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, 2025, a project crowned by the awe-inspiring Chenab Bridge.

According to Afcons Infrastructure Limited, the company behind the Chenab Bridge, the earliest and most formidable hurdle wasn't just the design of the world's highest railway arch bridge, but simply reaching its remote and treacherous location. Surrounded by steep, ancient Himalayan slopes, the only viable option for transporting essential equipment and construction materials was initially by horses and mules.

“Initially, mules and horses were used by the project team to reach the location,” a company spokesperson revealed. This arduous, painstaking effort laid the groundwork for what was to come. Slowly, temporary roads were meticulously carved out, eventually extending 11 kilometers on the North bank and 12 kilometers on the South bank of the river, finally allowing heavier machinery to reach the site.

The journey from rudimentary transport to engineering marvel epitomizes India's resolve. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Vice Chairman, Afcons, emphasized,“The Chenab Railway Bridge is more than just a marvel of engineering. It is a symbol of India's resolve to conquer the most formidable challenges with ingenuity and courage.”

With access secured, the colossal construction could truly begin. The project utilized the world's tallest crossbar cable cranes and specialized heavy machinery to tackle the daunting terrain. The very slopes that once necessitated mules were“tamed using massive consolidation grouting, making them sturdy for the colossal arch foundations.”

Read Also 'Kashmir To Kanyakumari' Rail Network Now A Reality: PM June 6 Will Go Down In History: LG Sinha

A moment of profound triumph arrived on April 5, 2021, when the single, majestic arch, constructed from both sides using a cantilever technique, met precisely at its crown. PTI reported that the subsequent viaduct construction presented further unique challenges, with its complex transition areas requiring a meticulously planned, four-section launching sequence. Giridhar Rajagopalan, Deputy Managing Director, Afcons, highlighted an Indian Railways first: incremental launching on both a transition curve and a longitudinal gradient simultaneously for the viaduct portion.

This dedication to quality was upheld through the establishment of a NABL-accredited laboratory on-site – a first in Indian Railways' history – ensuring stringent quality monitoring at every stage.

Rising 359 meters above the river, the Chenab Bridge stands 35 meters higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris, truly earning its title as the world's highest railway bridge. After its inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holding the Tricolour high, walked across this incredible testament to human perseverance and engineering, having traveled to the spot in a rail engine coach – a fitting tribute to the journey from mules to high-speed rail.