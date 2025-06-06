Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Allocates Funding To Repair Houses In Khojaly's Tazabina Village

2025-06-06 07:09:10
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The company to carry out renovation work on individual residential houses in Tazabina village of the Khojaly district and the amount of allocated funds have been determined, Trend reports.

The relevant work by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts has been completed.

The state service has contracted Platin-M LLC to carry out renovation work on 152 individual houses in Tazabina village.

Under the contract, the company was paid 8.78 million manat ($5.17 million).

Platin-M LLC, which will carry out the renovation work, was registered in 2014. The company's charter capital is 100 manat ($59), and its legal representative is Isfandiyar Mammadov.

