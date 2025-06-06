Carerx Reports Voting Results From Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominees
|Votes For
|Kevin Dalton
|31,081,208 (99.808%)
|Ralph Desando
|31,099,751 (99.868%)
|Puneet Khanna
|31,117,133 (99.924%)
|Jason Maguire
|31,030,902 (99.647%)
|Bruce Moody
|31,124,633 (99.948%)
|Maria Perrella
|31,104,459 (99.883%)
|Jeff Watson
|31,124,633 (99.948%)
About CareRx Corporation
CareRx is Canada's leading provider of pharmacy services to seniors living and other congregate care communities (long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities and group homes). We are a national organization with a large network of pharmacy fulfillment centers strategically located across the country. This allows us to deliver medications in a timely and cost-effective manner and quickly respond to routine changes in medication management. We use best-in-class technology that automates the preparation and verification of multi-dose compliance packaging of medication, providing the highest levels of safety and adherence for individuals with complex medication regimens. We take an active role in working with our home operator partners to promote resident health, staff education, and medication system quality and efficiency.
For additional information, please contact:
| Puneet Khanna
President & Chief Executive Officer
CareRx Corporation
416-927-8400
| Suzanne Brand
Chief Financial Officer
CareRx Corporation
416-927-8400
| Neil Weber
Investor Relations
LodeRock Advisors
647-222-0574
...
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: CareRx Corporation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment