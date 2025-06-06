403
EU Adopts Cyber Blueprint Crisis Management Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 6 (KUNA) -- Telecom ministers from across the European Union (EU) have formally adopted on Friday the EU Cyber Blueprint for cyber crisis management, marking a significant step in how the bloc prepares for and responds to large-scale cybersecurity incidents.
The newly endorsed framework provides clear guidance for coordinated detection, response, and recovery efforts across member states in the event of a major cyberattack or digital disruption that could affect critical infrastructure or services across the EU.
The blueprint aims to streamline cooperation between national authorities, EU institutions, and private-sector partners, ensuring faster and more effective incident response.
It also emphasizes the importance of learning from each crisis to improve resilience over time.
The move reflects growing urgency among EU leaders to address cross-border cyber threats through unified action, especially as cyberattacks targeting energy, transport, health, and digital services continue to rise.
The updated cybersecurity blueprint refines the comprehensive EU framework for Cybersecurity Crisis Management, detailing the roles of relevant EU actors throughout the entire crisis lifecycle.
The EU Cyber Blueprint is an important guideline for member states to enhance their preparedness, detection capabilities, and response to cybersecurity incidents, while building on the foundations laid by the 2017 Cybersecurity Blueprint and taking on board important recently adopted legislation such as the NIS2 directive and the Cyber Solidarity Act.
The EU Cyber Blueprint aims to tackle an increasingly complex cyber threat landscape by strengthening existing EU networks, fostering cooperation between member states and actors involved, and overcoming hurdles that may exist.
It defines roles and responsibilities, detailing the key actors and mechanisms involved at all stages of a crisis. It enhances information sharing and response coordination at political and technical levels throughout a crisis.
"Today, we take a decisive step forward in strengthening Europe's cybersecurity resilience," Krzysztof Gawkowski, deputy prime minister, minister of digital affairs, said in a Friday media statement.
"The EU Blueprint for cyber crisis management clarifies how member states can detect, respond to, recover, and learn from large-scale cybersecurity incidents and cyber crises that could affect the whole EU.
The EU Blueprint shows our clear commitment to a safer, more resilient and better prepared Europe - an important priority of the Polish Presidency."
"I welcome today's adoption of the Cyber Blueprint.
In crisis situations, there is no room for improvisation, especially in today's rapidly evolving and uncertain geopolitical environment," said Henna Virkkunen, executive vice-president for tech sovereignty, security, and democracy. "It is a key component of our Union Preparedness Strategy.
It serves as a practical tool for Member States and EU bodies to work together to prepare for and respond to a cyber crisis that could affect our critical infrastructure and public security."
The EU Cyber Blueprint highlights the importance of digital technology and global connectivity as the backbone of the EU's economic growth and competitiveness.
However, an increasingly interconnected and digital society also increases the risks of cybersecurity incidents and cyberattacks.
Hybrid campaigns and cyberattacks can directly affect the EU's security, economy, and society.
The latest move follows the February proposal aimed at ensuring a robust and efficient response to large-scale cyber incidents, thereby enhancing EU cyber crisis coordination. (end)
