Who Is Zohran Mamdani? New York City Mayoral Candidate Endorsed By Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Zohran Mamdani is a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist state assemblyman from Queens, shaking up New York City's mayoral race. He was born in Uganda to an Indian-born Columbia University professor father and filmmaker mother, Mira Nair, moving to NYC at age seven. After graduating from Bronx High School of Science and Bowdoin College, he became a US citizen in 2018. Now in his third Assembly term, he's known for bold progressive ideas like making city buses free, freezing rents on stabilized apartments, and opening city-run grocery stores in "food desert" neighborhoods.
Current polling shows Cuomo is slightly ahead of Mamdani in first-choice votes, but ranked-choice simulations show Mamdani narrowing that gap significantly by the final round.Also Read | US, Chinese Teams to Meet Monday in London for Trade Talks
His campaign currently has serious energy with over 20,000 volunteers knocking on doors citywide. He's also scooped up endorsements from the progressive Working Families Party and United Auto Workers leader Shawn Fain. During a fiery debate, Mamdani slammed Cuomo as corrupt and declared himself“Donald Trump's worst nightmare” as a“progressive, Muslim immigrant” who fights for his beliefs.
Cuomo fired back, mocking Mamdani's experience. Progressives hope AOC's endorsement convinces skeptical voters he can actually win, and inspires younger New Yorkers to turn out on June 24.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment