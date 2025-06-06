Accucold Grows Performance Series With Advanced Warming And Incubation Solutions

Performance Series By Accucold

Felix Storch, Inc. Releases Innovative BOD Incubators and Blanket Warmers

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), known for serving medical and life science cold storage needs through its Accucold division, announces the expansion of its Performance Series with the introduction of two essential new product lines: BOD Refrigerated Incubators and enhanced PureTherm Blanket Warmers .

Purpose-built to meet the evolving needs of clinical, pharmaceutical, and life science research environments, both the BOD refrigerated incubators and the hospital blanket warmers reflect Accucold's commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance equipment for temperature-sensitive materials.

Accucold's new BOD Refrigerated Incubators are designed for stable storage in water treatment centers, environmental laboratories, and other research facilities. These incubators provide precise temperature control and uniformity, making them ideal for biochemical oxygen demand testing, microbiological research, and environmental studies. Temperature is pre-set to 20oC and can be adjusted between 4 and 60oC for additional applications. This line is available in three sizes from 6 to 18 cubic feet (models ABOD6, ABOD15, and ABOD18). Accucold has ensured that each unit is engineered for quiet operation, energy efficiency, and dependable performance in lab settings where consistency is critical.

The new PureTherm Blanket Warmers, now part of the Performance Series, are purpose-built passive heaters that support patient comfort and care in hospitals, surgical centers, and recovery rooms. These 24” wide units provide gentle, even heating for blankets and linens. Accucold's new blanket warmers feature tempered glass doors, intuitive digital controls, stainless steel interiors, and hospital-grade caster options for enhanced accessibility. Accucold is introducing three versions: The tabletop AWC2PB, the 35" tall AWC6PB, and the 68" tall AWC12PB.

“With this expansion of our Performance Series, Accucold continues to demonstrate its commitment to serving the pharmaceutical, laboratory, medical, and scientific industries,” said Paul Storch, President of FSI.“These new medical solutions are the result of listening to customer feedback and directly responding with the appropriate equipment they need to continue supporting vital care, research, and innovation.”

The Performance Series features a comprehensive selection of cold and warm storage equipment specifically designed for demanding medical, pharmaceutical, and scientific applications. In addition to the BOD Refrigerated Incubators and PureTherm Blanket Warmers, the Performance Series includes Pharma-Vac (vaccine refrigeration certified to NSF/ANSI 456), Pharma-Lab (laboratory and life science refrigerators and freezers), CRT Controlled Room Temperature Cabinets, and MOMCUBE® refrigerators and freezers for breast milk storage designed to the CDC recommendations. All are engineered for performance, trusted reliability, and complete compliance with healthcare standards.

Accucold's medical products are available through an extensive network of healthcare and medical equipment dealers and distributors. For more information, visit accucold or call 4.



EMILY INTRAVIA

Summit Appliance Div. of Felix Storch, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.