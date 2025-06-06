Camwood Capital Group Names Co-Founder Matt Mayfield As President And CEO In Strategic Leadership Move
AUSTIN, TX, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Matt Mayfield
Camwood Capital Group (“Camwood”), a private investment firm focused on long-term value creation in industrial sectors and specializing in lower middle-market companies, has officially named co-founder Matt Mayfield as its new Chief Executive Officer and President of TCMG. The leadership transition, which was approved by the Board in February 2024, marks a strategic milestone for the firm as it deepens its focus on operational execution and long-term portfolio growth.
As part of the transition, James W. Mayfield has assumed the role of Executive Chairman, following his tenure as President. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the executive restructuring to reinforce Camwood's long-term strategy and ensure continuity across all affiliates.
Matt Mayfield , who co-founded Camwood at its inception in 2014, first started off as an Acquisition Strategist and has since moved up to serve as a Managing Director. As a graduate of Texas A&M University, and growing up in a manufacturing environment, he brings more than a decade of experience in private equity–with a focus on transforming founder-led businesses and driving performance improvements across key industries. Under his leadership, Camwood has developed a data-driven, hands-on investment approach that has helped the firm build a strong track record across the industrial, manufacturing, and business services sectors.
“Matt's elevation to CEO and President not only reflects his proven leadership but also the trust and confidence of the board in his vision for Camwood's future,” said Spokesperson at Camwood.“This transition formalizes the role he's already played in building Camwood's platform and guiding our next chapter of growth.”
Mayfield is widely recognized for his disciplined investment philosophy and collaborative leadership style. As CEO and President, he will oversee Camwood's strategic direction, day-to-day oversight, deal-sourcing, portfolio performance, and institutional partnerships, continuing to advance the firm's mission of delivering lasting value to its companies and shareholders.
