Clive Hemsley Marks Milestone With 2501 Dog Portraits

Santa excepting a Present from Clive the artist

Bear - the hairiest retriever

after painting 2000 dogs I completely forget their names

- Emma Goldsmith (USA)

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned British artist Clive Hemsley has officially completed his 2,501st dog portrait this month, marking over a decade of capturing the unique character and emotion of beloved pets through his signature mixed-media style.

Using a combination of acrylic, oil, pastel, and ink, Hemsley has established himself as one of the UK's most prolific pet portrait artists. Based in Oxfordshire, he has developed a global following, with clients from across the UK, Europe, and North America. His work resonates particularly with dog owners, many of whom share a deeply personal connection to their pets.

“Clive, I am speechless. The portraits are beautiful. Tears came to my eyes immediately. I am touched and moved by your work,” said Emma Goldsmith, a client from the United States.

Over the past 12 years, Hemsley has observed a simple but telling trend: dog owners often have more photos of their pets than of their family.“It's clear that for many, the dog is the emotional heart of the household,” he said. This observation has fueled his commitment to capturing the personality and soul of each animal he paints.

Hemsley's approach is straightforward: clients can provide a high-resolution photo-ideally a close-up taken at the dog's eye level-or schedule a professional shoot at his studio. He works without requiring a deposit and guarantees satisfaction, offering a refund if the client is not fully happy with the final piece.

A long-time supporter of animal welfare and artistic accessibility, Hemsley encourages those interested to explore local artists or visit his online gallery at for inspiration.

“These portraits are more than just images-they are lasting tributes,” he says.“A dog portrait is forever-not just for Christmas.”

Media Contact:

Clive Hemsley

The Dog Portrait Artist

Tel: +44 7702 494424

[Email Us Here]



clive Hemsley

the dog portrait artist

+44 7702 494424

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.