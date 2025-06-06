Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brazilian Justice Moraes Faces U.S. Lawsuit Over Cross-Border Content Controls


2025-06-06 03:15:45
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 6, 2025, Trump Media & Technology Group and Rumble filed a lawsuit in Florida federal court against Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil's Supreme Court.

They claim Moraes overstepped his authority by ordering U.S.-based platforms to remove content and block users, actions they say violate the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

This legal move marks a rare direct challenge by American companies against a foreign judge for censorship that allegedly extends beyond national borders.

Justice Moraes has become a polarizing figure in Brazil. He led a campaign to remove hundreds of social media accounts, mostly from right-wing users, citing threats to Brazil's democracy.

Critics, including Elon Musk and Trump Media, argue that Moraes acts as a government censor, using his position to silence political opposition.

Supporters say he protected Brazil from anti-democratic threats, especially after riots that are now framed as a failed coup attempt in 2022.



The lawsuit highlights a growing problem for global tech businesses. Moraes ordered Rumble to block accounts of political dissidents, including a U.S.-based supporter of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

When Rumble refused to comply, Moraes suspended the platform in Brazil and demanded it appoint legal representation in the country.

He issued similar orders against other platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), and imposed daily fines for non-compliance.
Extraterritorial Reach vs. U.S. Sovereignty
Trump Media and Rumble argue that these orders amount to extraterritorial censorship. They want the U.S. court to declare Moraes's actions unenforceable in America and seek compensation for damages.

They also claim Moraes's actions threaten U.S. digital sovereignty and set a dangerous precedent for foreign interference in American business and free speech.

The U.S. government has taken notice. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that visa restrictions for foreign officials involved in censorship are under review.

He specifically mentioned Latin America in his statement. If the U.S. applies the Global Magnitsky Act, Moraes could face entry bans and asset freezes, a first for a Brazilian official.

Brazil's Supreme Court denies that Moraes holds assets in the U.S. and did not comment on the lawsuit.

Legal experts note that most of Brazil's judiciary follows international norms, but Moraes's actions stand out as an exception.

This case matters for business because it tests the limits of national authority over global tech platforms.

If foreign courts can dictate what U.S. companies must do, it could reshape the rules for digital commerce and free speech worldwide.

