Five In-Demand Strikers Likely To Dominate The Summer Transfer Window
With Liam Delap's future settled, attention now shifts to other high-performing forwards. Here's a look at five strikers expected to attract heavy interest this summer.
2024-25 Stats: 48 appearances, 22 goals, 12 assists
Minutes per goal: 165.4
At just 22, Hugo Ekitike delivered his best campaign yet, helping Frankfurt secure a top-three finish and Champions League qualification. Standing at 6ft 3in, the French forward has impressed with his mix of aerial threat and technical ability. With links to Chelsea and Liverpool, a Premier League move may be on the cards, especially after Omar Marmoush already made the leap to Manchester City.
2024-25 Stats: 45 appearances, 34 goals, 6 assists
Minutes per goal: 111.9
Guirassy's first year at Dortmund couldn't have gone much better. He was the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga behind Harry Kane, and netted 13 more in the Champions League, level with Barcelona's Raphinha. At 29, he's in his prime and with a reported £60.1m release clause, top English clubs are circling.
2024-25 Stats: 52 appearances, 54 goals, 12 assists
Minutes per goal: 77.8
Gyokeres has taken Portugal by storm. The former Coventry striker posted staggering numbers in Lisbon and is being eyed by multiple big-name clubs. Manchester United remain strongly linked, particularly due to his prior connection with Ruben Amorim. However, his £83.1m release clause ensures only serious bidders will compete.
2024-25 Stats: 46 appearances, 17 goals, 4 assists
Minutes per goal: 194.1
Mateta hit form early in 2025 and finished the season on a high, leading Palace's line in their FA Cup final win over Manchester City. With 14 league goals and European football on the horizon at Selhurst Park, the Frenchman's stock has never been higher. But a move could tempt him if the right offer comes in.
2024-25 Stats: 42 appearances, 20 goals, 9 assists
Minutes per goal: 178
Mbeumo may not be an out-and-out striker, but his ability to lead the line or drift wide makes him an attractive option. The Cameroon international is entering the final year of his contract and has admirers at Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle. Brentford are open to a sale setting for a possible move.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment