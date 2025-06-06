Five In-Demand Strikers Likely To Dominate The Summer Transfer Window

With Liam Delap's future settled, attention now shifts to other high-performing forwards. Here's a look at five strikers expected to attract heavy interest this summer.

2024-25 Stats: 48 appearances, 22 goals, 12 assists

Minutes per goal: 165.4

At just 22, Hugo Ekitike delivered his best campaign yet, helping Frankfurt secure a top-three finish and Champions League qualification. Standing at 6ft 3in, the French forward has impressed with his mix of aerial threat and technical ability. With links to Chelsea and Liverpool, a Premier League move may be on the cards, especially after Omar Marmoush already made the leap to Manchester City.

2024-25 Stats: 45 appearances, 34 goals, 6 assists

Minutes per goal: 111.9

Guirassy's first year at Dortmund couldn't have gone much better. He was the second-highest scorer in the Bundesliga behind Harry Kane, and netted 13 more in the Champions League, level with Barcelona's Raphinha. At 29, he's in his prime and with a reported £60.1m release clause, top English clubs are circling.

2024-25 Stats: 52 appearances, 54 goals, 12 assists

Minutes per goal: 77.8

Gyokeres has taken Portugal by storm. The former Coventry striker posted staggering numbers in Lisbon and is being eyed by multiple big-name clubs. Manchester United remain strongly linked, particularly due to his prior connection with Ruben Amorim. However, his £83.1m release clause ensures only serious bidders will compete.

2024-25 Stats: 46 appearances, 17 goals, 4 assists

Minutes per goal: 194.1

Mateta hit form early in 2025 and finished the season on a high, leading Palace's line in their FA Cup final win over Manchester City. With 14 league goals and European football on the horizon at Selhurst Park, the Frenchman's stock has never been higher. But a move could tempt him if the right offer comes in.

2024-25 Stats: 42 appearances, 20 goals, 9 assists

Minutes per goal: 178

Mbeumo may not be an out-and-out striker, but his ability to lead the line or drift wide makes him an attractive option. The Cameroon international is entering the final year of his contract and has admirers at Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle. Brentford are open to a sale setting for a possible move.