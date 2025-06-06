MENAFN - GetNews) In Fort Lauderdale, where the sky and sea blur into a living canvas, architecture must do more than occupy space-it must interpret it. Studio Khora, recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the Top 50 Coastal Architects in the USA by Ocean Home Magazine, brings its critically acclaimed design language to South Florida's most dynamic city. For those seeking to build modern homes that merge philosophy with lifestyle, Studio Khora is now accepting new clients.

With a unique blend of contemporary minimalism and deconstructivist theory, Studio Khora is redefining what it means to be among the top Fort Lauderdale architects . Each residence is a sculptural expression-crafted not as a replica of past forms, but as a dialogue with the present: light, material, and void in constant conversation. Studio Khora's work resists the ordinary. Every project is a bespoke commission, designed for those who see architecture not just as shelter, but as meaning.







Split House – Studio KHORA

What distinguishes Studio Khora from other top architectural firms in the USA ? Beyond awards and accolades, it is the firm's belief that great architecture must provoke a deeper connection. From concept to completion, the studio offers a turn-key design process that integrates custom design, permitting, and interior detailing-ensuring a seamless, high-touch experience for clients building on Fort Lauderdale's coveted waterfront.

For new residents relocating from Miami, Palm Beach, or beyond, Studio Khora offers something rare: a modern home that speaks the language of its site, that captures the nuance of coastal light, and that stands as a bold counterpoint to the predictable.

Though Studio Khora has not yet completed a home in Naples, the firm has drawn attention from clients across the state, eager to bring its design vision to new shores. As one of the most respected top Miami architects , in demand for its philosophy-driven approach, the studio continues to expand its reach across Florida.

At a time when Fort Lauderdale is evolving into a luxury design destination, Studio Khora invites visionary clients to create something that has never been done before: a home that doesn't just fit in-but defines what's next.