Silver Toy Shop Expands Pokemon Collection With New Trading Card Game Releases

Cape Town, South Africa – The Silver Toy Shop (Pty) Ltd, one of Cape Town's most popular and rapidly expanding toy stores, has announced an expansion of its Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) line. Known for its carefully curated selection of high-quality Funko POP figures and collectibles, the shop is now expanding its offerings with an exciting new collection of official Pokémon products, cementing its reputation as a destination for collectors of all ages.

The Silver Toy Shop, founded in December 2018 by brothers Richard and Christopher Silver, began as a shared hobby and has since grown into a well-known business serving South Africa's thriving collector community. With over 1,000 Funko POPs in their personal collection, including rare grails and limited editions, the Silver brothers' commitment to quality and authenticity is evident in every product they sell.

Originally launched as an online-only store on Facebook, the shop's popularity has seen it grow into a full-fledged operation with a physical location in Bloubergstrand, Cape Town. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and its online platform is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, allowing customers throughout South Africa to shop with ease.

In response to rising customer and Pokémon enthusiast demand, The Silver Toy Shop has expanded its Pokémon TCG product line. The collection includes various battle decks and elite trainer boxes suitable for both experienced players and new collectors. The Ampharos EX Battle Deck (R400.00), Lucario EX Battle Deck (R400.00), Chien-Pao EX Battle Deck (R300.00), and Tinkaton EX Battle Deck (R300.00) are all currently available, each with its strategy for gameplay and deck-building enthusiasts.

For those who want to delve deeper into the world of Pokémon TCG, the shop also sells premium items like the Pokémon Trading Card Game 10 Pack (R4,750.00) and various themed tins, including the Pokémon Shrouded Fable Tins (R550.00). Scarlet & Violet: Shrouded Fable and Scarlet Violet: Journey Together, there are two elite trainer boxes available for R1,450.00 each, providing an excellent entry point for collectors looking to expand their collection with exclusive cards, accessories, and training content.

To ensure authenticity and condition, each item is carefully selected and sourced from reputable distributors. True to their values, the team at The Silver Toy Shop handles all packaging and deliveries with care, ensuring that purchases arrive in perfect condition. National courier services, such as PostNet and PUDO, are available to make shopping as convenient as possible, while local customers can pick up their orders in person at the Bloubergstrand location.

The Silver Toy Shop is also known for providing excellent customer service and community involvement. Customers can contact us via email, WhatsApp, or live chat to request specific items, ask questions, or receive updates on new arrivals. The shop has a strong online presence on Instagram and Facebook, where it shares information about monthly giveaways, collector competitions, and popular waffle events, further connecting with fans and followers.

Whether you're looking for your next rare Funko POP, adding to your Pokémon deck, or starting a new hobby, The Silver Toy Shop has a wide selection of products tailored to collectors' needs and preferences.

About the Silver Toy Shop

The Silver Toy Shop (Pty) Ltd. is a Cape Town-based retailer that specialises in Funko POPs, Pokémon trading cards, LEGO, Hot Wheels, and other collectibles. Founded by collectors for collectors, the shop is based on the principles of passion, quality, and community. The Silver Toy Shop provides fans in South Africa with a premium shopping experience through both online and physical shopfronts.