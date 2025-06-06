Inbox Telecommunication Launches Advanced Whatsapp API Service To Revoluate Business Communication

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 5, 2025 2:05 am - Inbox Telecommunication Private Limited is a trusted cloud-based communication services in India. The company provides Bulk SMS, Voice IVR, Click2Call, RCS Messaging, Toll-Free Services, and now, a powerful WhatsApp API platform to grow businesses.

Inbox Telecommunication Private Limited, a leading provider of cloud-based communication solutions in India, has officially launched its WhatsApp Business API service-a powerful solution designed to help businesses of all sizes deliver real-time customer service, automate interactions, and engage customers where they're most active.

With WhatsApp emerging as the preferred communication channel for millions of Indian users, the WhatsApp API is fast becoming essential for businesses that prioritize responsive and personalized service. Inbox Telecommunication's solution allows companies to build seamless customer experiences across industries-from FMCG, retail, and e-commerce to healthcare, education, logistics, and finance.

Key Features of the Inbox WhatsApp Business API include:

- Automated Chatbots to instantly address common customer queries

- Rich Media Messaging: Send images, PDFs, videos, and locations

- Multi-Agent Inbox for round-the-clock customer support

- Verified WhatsApp Business Profiles to boost brand trust

- Bulk Notifications: Ideal for order updates, appointment reminders, and offers

- CRM & Third-Party Integrations to streamline business workflows

The service is secure, scalable, and built to deliver high message deliverability while adhering strictly to WhatsApp's compliance policies.

Sidharth Verma, an FMCG business owner and early adopter of the API, shared his experience:

"Our customer support and order handling became faster and more organized with WhatsApp API. Inbox Telecommunication offered fantastic support and setup-it's definitely a game-changer for us."

Inbox Telecommunication is known for its innovative, cloud-based communication tools. With this latest addition, the company aims to bridge the gap between businesses and customers through direct, timely, and secure communication.

Sushant Mishra, Sales Manager at Inbox, commented:

"We're proud to empower Indian businesses with a tool that enhances engagement and operational efficiency. The WhatsApp API from Inbox offers businesses the flexibility to connect with their customers anytime, anywhere-with complete reliability."

Businesses interested in adopting this API can request a free demo and onboarding support by visiting