Watch: Dubai's RTA Uses Drones To Clean Metro, Tram Stations, Cutting Manpower By 50%

In Dubai, drones are used for many purposes such as putting out fires in high-rise buildings , monitoring traffic , and delivering essential items, among others. Now, they are also being deployed to clean Dubai Metro and Tram stations.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Keolis MHI (the operator and maintainer of Dubai Metro and operator Dubai Tram) announced on Tuesday an initiative deploying drones to clean the facades of Dubai metro and tram stations.“This is part of (our) commitment to exploring future-ready solutions that enhance safety, optimise resources, and support environmental goals,” RTA said in a statement.

Using drones means fewer manpower would be required to keep the exterior of metro and tram stations clean.

According to RTA, Dubai Metro“traditionally requires up to 15 personnel per station. The drone-based solution operates with a smaller team of eight people - significantly reducing manpower needs to more than 50 per cent and minimising potential risks associated with working at height or in complex access areas. The technology provides efficient solution in comparison with the conventional system.”

Watch a video, shared by RTA, here:

Mohammed Al Ameeri, director of maintenance at RTA's Rail Agency noted that drones boost safety as they "reduce the need for workers to be exposed to high-risk areas, while using less water per station which is a meaningful contribution to our environmental strategy."

RTA, however, reassured that while drones will boost efficiency and and safety, they will not replace human personnel.

“Trialing drone-based facade cleaning is a step towards smarter maintenance practices that reduce environmental impact and safeguard worker well-being, fully aligned with our strategy to transform mobility services across the city,” he added.

“This trial supports the broader vision of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to transform public transport through innovation, efficiency, and sustainability,” added Keolis COO Vikas Sardana.

“We're proud to support RTA's strategic objectives and Dubai's vision of a smart, sustainable city through this partnership. We believe innovation begins with curiosity and courage, and this trial produced adequate results that bring us closer to a safer, smarter, and more sustainable transit system for the people of Dubai,” he continued.

While traditional methods of cleaning still offer greater flexibility and detail in some areas, RTA noted the drone solution presents an exciting starting point for future refinement. RTA and Keolis MHI said they are“evaluating opportunities to blend both approaches for a hybrid model that balances sustainability, effectiveness, and operational efficiency.”