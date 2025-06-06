UAE: More Residents Use AI 'Friend' For Relationship Advice, Shopping

The emotional relationship of consumers in the UAE with generative artificial intelligence is growing with AI playing the role of a 'friend' to whom they trust to act on their behalf.

Importantly, people are also seeking assistance from the gen AI for guidance in relationships.

“Gen AI is becoming an integral part of our lives, with 72 per cent of consumers using the tools regularly. These human-like interactions are expanding beyond recommendations to meet a wider range of personal needs. Just as they might confide in a friend, 94 per cent of active gen AI users have or would consider asking it for help with personal development goals, and 87 per cent say the same for social and relationship advice,” according to a study released by Accenture, a multinational firm specialising in IT services and management.

Accenture's Consumer Pulse Research 2025 provides insights into how consumers are feeling - and how AI is reshaping sentiment and purchase behaviour this year and beyond. It captured responses from 18,000 consumers in 14 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Mainland China and Hong Kong, Italy, India, Japan, Spain, Sweden, UAE, UK and the US.

The study noted that consumers in the UAE and other countries are ready for AI agents to purchase on their behalf, with 75 per cent open to using a trusted AI-powered personal shopper that understands their needs.

“As AI becomes more emotionally intelligent, it can foster meaningful relationships with consumers like never before.”

Highlighting how gen AI can provide both physical and emotional support to people, it cited an example of a pharmacy that could provide in-home, humanlike robots that can offer elderly patients physical support and companionship as well.

AI becoming consumer, decision-maker

The UAE has been one of the most advanced AI countries. Realising the potential of this new sector, the UAE established the world's first AI university and first AI minister globally.

According to Stanford University, the UAE was ranked fifth globally in the Global AI Vibrancy Ranking 2023, ahead of France, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and others.

“From healthcare to transportation, AI is rapidly moving from the lab to daily life,” it said.

Global management consultancy Accenture noted that with intelligent agents now able to proactively act on instructions and make purchases on behalf of the consumer, AI is poised to become the“decision-maker in everyday Interactions - streamlining tasks like product comparison, checkout and post-purchase support".

Nearly one in 10 consumers in 14 countries already rank Gen AI as their single-most trusted source of what to buy.

“What began as a tool that could provide personalised product recommendations or help create content is quickly becoming a powerful engine of consumer behaviour - shaping what people want and expect, and how they buy. But that isn't all. The technology is rapidly evolving towards autonomous task execution. Soon, gen AI won't just influence buying decisions. With agentic AI capabilities, it will make them - essentially becoming the consumer itself,” it said.