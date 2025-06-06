Look: When Hundreds Of UAE Residents Were Evacuated Due To Cyclone Gonu 18 Years Ago

It was the strongest recorded storm in the Arabian Sea and the strongest to make landfall that hit the UAE and neighbouring Oman 18 years ago on June 6, 2007.

As reported by Khaleej Times, hundreds of people were evacuated from coastal areas and nearby farms and villages in Fujairah and Kalba in Sharjah as strong high-speed winds, high tidal waves and severe sand storms battered the UAE's east coast in the wake of Cyclone Gonu advancing up the Arabian Gulf.

It was before the onset of summer. Rescue workers and hospitals were on standby for emergency operations as heavy rains, thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy tides were anticipated to hit the country's coastal areas.

Cyclone Gonu hit Fujairah the worst – its port was closed as a precautionary measure. High tidal waves lashed across the coastal sandbag barricades flooding main streets along the seafront and submerging homes in the vicinity.

Neighbouring Kalba also experienced rough weather conditions that prompted the immediate evacuation of local residents by the Army, Police, Civil Defence, Red Crescent and other personnel. Those evacuated were accommodated in school campuses and other safe buildings.

The police sealed all roads leading to and from Kalba and people were advised to use alternative routes.

Thankfully, no casualties were reported throughout the day, despite reports of heavy damage in the affected areas.

The federal government and local authorities remained on heightened alert. Dubai and most parts of the Northern Emirates experienced unsettled weather conditions and isolated thunder storms throughout that day.

In Ajman, authorities raised the alert level and round-the-clock arrangements were made to tackle any emergency situation. Abu Dhabi was also prepared to meet any eventuality. Also as a preventive measure, UAE airlines cancelled flights to and from Muscat.

Days after (June 7 & 8)

Life slowly returned to normal the following day, June 7. At 3pm, some parts of Fujairah received moderate rainfall while cloudy and windy conditions prevailed in most other areas. Municipality workers continued removing rainwater by the evening.

The Fujairah Port was opened for ships and the port became operational again as authorities and government leaders visited some of the families evacuated from their houses.

On June 8, 2007, as Cyclone Gonu left the UAE, life returned to normal and flood waters receded from areas along the Eastern Coast. The shores were calm after three days of panic and families were seen heading for the beaches to collect oysters. Evacuees have begun to return to their damaged homes, particularly in Suhaila, Al Sur, and Al Khor in Kalba, and Sharm in Badyia.

Oman's worst natural disaster

Cyclone Gonu was the strongest cyclone on record in the Arabian Sea. It developed in the eastern Arabian Sea on June 1, 2007 and rapidly intensified to attain peak winds of 240 km/h (150 mph) on June 4, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Intense tropical cyclones like Gonu are extremely rare in the Arabian Sea, but Gonu reportedly caused 50 deaths and about $4.2 billion in damages in Oman. It was considered Oman's worst natural disaster that caused extensive damage along its coastline, including in the city of Sur and Ras al Hadd.