403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Unions Have Called For Continuing Strikes, Protests And Road Closures Throughout Panama -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) If you thought the protests against Law 462, which reforms the Social Security Fund (CSS), had weakened, you're wrong. At a meeting held on May 31 at the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Panama (UP), leaders of organizations such as Suntracs, Conusi, teachers, university students, indigenous groups and other unions expressed their rejection of the law and ratified their support for demonstrations planned. The strikes will continue and a large march is scheduled for Friday June 6 at 4pm against the CSS reform. The reform was approved on March 18 and has generated strong criticism from various sectors of society. As part of their plan of action, the unions have called on the Panamanian people to join the strikes and to hold pickets and protests in different parts of the country. They also have called on people to accompany the leaders on June 13, when judicial hearings will be held against some of the movement's leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment