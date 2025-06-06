Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Unions Have Called For Continuing Strikes, Protests And Road Closures Throughout Panama -

2025-06-06 02:08:31
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) If you thought the protests against Law 462, which reforms the Social Security Fund (CSS), had weakened, you're wrong. At a meeting held on May 31 at the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Panama (UP), leaders of organizations such as Suntracs, Conusi, teachers, university students, indigenous groups and other unions expressed their rejection of the law and ratified their support for demonstrations planned. The strikes will continue and a large march is scheduled for Friday June 6 at 4pm against the CSS reform. The reform was approved on March 18 and has generated strong criticism from various sectors of society. As part of their plan of action, the unions have called on the Panamanian people to join the strikes and to hold pickets and protests in different parts of the country. They also have called on people to accompany the leaders on June 13, when judicial hearings will be held against some of the movement's leaders.

