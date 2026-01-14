Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Comments On TRIPP Framework Document
Head of the MFA Press Service Department Aykhan Hajizada stated that the adoption of the mentioned document, in addition to once again demonstrating the U.S. side's commitment to the agreements reached within the framework of the Washington Summit on 8 August, is an important step towards starting the practical work in this area. It is also important in terms of fulfilling the obligations undertaken by Armenia.
"Ensuring unimpeded connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is one of the main priorities of our country. The TRIPP route is also important in terms of diversifying trade and connections in the wider region," Hajizada added.
