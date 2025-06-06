India And Italy Strengthen Strategic Ties In Industry 4.0, Technology, And Automobiles
This commitment was formalised during a meeting co-chaired by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani.
The discussions focused on fostering collaboration in smart manufacturing, promoting startup ecosystems, expanding technology partnerships, and establishing Joint Working Groups in sectors such as space and automobiles.
An additional Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agriculture was also part of the cooperation plan.
Minister Goyal highlighted the strategic importance of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and the potential of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (India-EU FTA).
He invited Italian companies to explore opportunities in India's growing economy and contribute to its manufacturing sector.
The bilateral trade between India and Italy reached an all-time high of €14.28 billion in 2022-23, with Indian exports to Italy surging by 60.5% year-on-year.
This growing economic partnership underscores the mutual commitment to strengthening ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment