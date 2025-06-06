Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Offers Hope On The Horizon With Hybryte(TM) Treatment Targeting CTCL



Soligenix's HyBryte(TM) is a photodynamic therapy using synthetically manufactured hypericin, one of the most photoactive compounds available.

The therapeutic potential of HyBryte(TM) has been demonstrated through multiple clinical trials, including a Phase 3 trial in early-stage CTCL patients. HyBryte(TM) has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”) is a rare and debilitating form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that primarily affects the skin, posing both physical and emotional challenges for those diagnosed. With limited treatment options available and no definitive cure, the need for innovative, safe and effective therapies is urgent. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) , a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, is focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases. At the forefront of Soligenix's pipeline is HyBryte(TM), a novel therapy aimed at treating early-stage CTCL.

CTCL affects the skin by causing malignant T-cells to accumulate in the upper layers, often resulting in patches, plaques and tumors that can be intensely itchy, painful, and disfiguring. The disease can significantly impair quality of life and, in more advanced stages, may involve other parts of the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SNGX are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN