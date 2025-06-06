Jack Link's Marks 40Th Anniversary With Christmas For Carnivores Promotion To Celebrate National Jerky Day, June 12

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to celebrate National Jerky Day as we mark our 40th anniversary," said Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link's. "We created the protein meat snacks category and remain the number one brand in this space today. Consumers' awareness of the importance of protein is growing rapidly, and we're proud to be a family-owned company that continues to innovate with our customers. At Jack Link's, we take immense pride in our heritage, leadership and investment in the growth of our category."

Leading up to June 12, Jack Link's will bring together jerky lovers from all walks of life to celebrate National Jerky Day with fun promotions, engaging social media activities, and mouth-watering meat snacks that satisfy every craving:

Jack Link's will be offering a limited-time national promotion: customers can enjoy an unbelievable 50% discount on a special box containing 11 full-size Jack Link's products for only $19.19 (while supplies last). This exclusive deal will be available on Amazon starting on June 8, allowing fans to stock up on their favorite jerky just in time for National Jerky Day celebrations. For those that miss the Amazon deal, Jack Link's will also be offering 30% off all products at JackLinks , a sale that runs June 11-13.



The excitement kicks off at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich. the weekend of June 6-8. Famed Jack Link's mascot Sasquatch will play Santa while distributing more than 50,000 bags of Jack Link's DUOS alongside the waving branches of a giant, 20-foot inflatable Christmas tree strung with bags of jerky. The fan experience will be punctuated with on-air mentions during Sunday's race broadcast on Prime.

Holly LaVallie, SVP of Marketing at Jack Link's, shared insights into the significance of National Jerky Day, a national "holiday" which Jack Link's created in 2012 to celebrate real meat protein snacking. "National Jerky Day has become an event jerky fans look forward to each year. This year's 'Christmas for Carnivores' theme perfectly captures the spirit that drives our love for meat snacks... and our 50% off gift box sale on Amazon is truly like Christmas in June for carnivores everywhere! Celebrate with us, or better yet, bring Christmas in June to your favorite carnivore!"

This isn't the first year that Jack Link's has gone big to celebrate National Jerky Day. The company has created some memorable National Jerky Day activations in the past, from last year's 'Sasquatch in the Skies' spectacular drone light show depicting a 400-foot-tall Sasquatch (bigger than the Statue of Liberty) hovering in the sky over the Hudson River in NYC; to creating a huge replica of Mount Rushmore made out of jerky -- dubbed 'Meat Rushmore' -- in NYC's Columbus Circle; to constructing 'Meatzilla' (a three-story bag of jerky) in NYC's Meatpacking District; and the famous 'Meat the Candidates' portraits made out of jerky depicting candidates Barack 'Oba-meat' and 'Meat' Romney during the 2012 presidential election.

For more information about Jack Link's and its products, visit .

