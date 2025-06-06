Texan Glass & Solar Control Named AGRR Magazine's Fastest Growing Retailers In North America At Auto Glass Week 2024

The Texas-based glass company was recognized at Auto Glass Week 2024, highlighting its significant revenue growth and expansion.

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Texan Glass & Solar Control has been distinguished as one of AGRR Magazine's Fastest Growing Retailers in North America, an honor announced during Auto Glass Week 2024. This recognition underscores the company's impressive expansion and revenue growth within the auto glass industry.

Texan Glass & Solar Control's trajectory represents substantial business development within the competitive automotive glass sector. The company advanced from 24th position in AGRR's 2022 Top Retailers List to eighth place in 2024, simultaneously moving from the $5-10 million revenue category to the $10-25 million bracket. This progression demonstrates the type of regional expansion occurring across the automotive glass industry.

According to company data, Texan Glass & Solar Control has maintained approximately 20% annual growth over recent years. The organization expanded from a single-person operation in May 2000 to a workforce exceeding 75 employees across five cities, with plans for seven total locations.

"We started out in May 2000 as one man and one truck," said Dave Duensing, President of Texan Glass & Solar Control. "Now we are over 75 people in five cities with soon-to-be seven locations."

The company's growth aligns with industry trends showing increased demand for automotive glass services, driven by factors including vehicle technology advancement and expanded mobile service offerings. Texan Glass & Solar Control operates comprehensive service locations in North Houston and South Houston, with automotive-focused operations in Dallas and Beaumont, and specialized services in Victoria and Corpus Christi.

Service Portfolio Expansion Drives Market Position

The organization's advancement reflects its diversified service approach, addressing automotive, residential, and commercial glass needs. Beyond traditional windshield replacement, the company provides ADAS recalibration services, rock chip repairs, and complete door and vent glass replacement. Additional services include motorized retractable shades, shower door installation, Riot Glass security products, and commercial storefront solutions.

"This is truly a team event, utilizing everyone's unique skills to achieve a shared goal: to be the best and deliver exceptional service to our customers," Duensing noted when discussing the company's performance.

Customer testimonials highlight the service quality contributing to the company's market position. Gene M. shared his experience: "I highly recommend Texan glass. I hired them to replace a windshield in my 79 Chevy Malibu. This car had been sitting since 2001, and was exposed to the elements. Daniel arrived promptly and was very professional and knew what he was doing. He got right to work and answered all my probably sometimes annoying questions. Daniel did an excellent job, cleaned up my car and any mess. I can't say enough good things about Daniel, and Texan glass. They come to you at no extra charge too. They beat everyone else's price also. I wouldn't call anyone else guys. I'd request Daniel to do your glass work."

Mike K. emphasized the company's attention to specialty vehicles: "Daniel came to my house, calling in advance to say when he will arrive. Very courteous and friendly. Took great care with my 65 Classic Nova. Was quick and efficient. Great job!"

Regional Market Coverage and Infrastructure Development

The company's recognition comes as it serves metro-wide coverage areas, typically extending 50-70 miles from each location. This service radius encompasses major Texas metropolitan areas and surrounding counties, reflecting the geographic expansion strategies employed by successful regional automotive glass providers.

Charlie S. noted the company's competitive positioning: "This place is awesome!!! They have great deals and will come out to you. I just got my windshield replaced, and it only took 30 minutes. Their cost will beat anyone else. If I could do more than 5 stars, I would. Highly recommend this place."

"We attribute our company's success to our incredible team," stated A.J. Duensing, Vice President of Texan Glass & Solar Control. The company operates from a 9,300 square foot corporate facility in The Woodlands, featuring a full showroom and design center that opened in November 2017.

Industry Recognition Reflects Market Dynamics

AGRR Magazine's recognition program highlights companies demonstrating significant growth within North America's automotive glass sector. The fastest-growing retailers designation acknowledges organizations that have successfully expanded market presence while maintaining service quality standards.

Texan Glass & Solar Control's advancement represents the type of regional success stories emerging within the automotive glass industry, where established providers leverage comprehensive service offerings and geographic expansion to capture increased market share.

For automotive glass services and comprehensive glass solutions, contact Texan Glass & Solar Control at +1 281-296-6200. Additional industry insights are available through the company's blog at .

