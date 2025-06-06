Medcore Partners Announces The Opening Of New GI Alliance Ambulatory Surgery Center And Managed Clinic In Bentonville, Arkansas

"Our team was thrilled to be a part of yet another successful project for GIA," said Kyle Libby, one of the founding partners at MedCore. "Opening a facility in such a strategic location was a natural next step for this group of physicians who are focused on expanding access to high-quality GI care. We're proud to help bring their vision to life and continue supporting GI Alliance in delivering exceptional outcomes for their patients."

The ASC includes multiple fully equipped operating rooms, pre-op and recovery suites, and integrated digital systems to streamline patient care. The adjacent managed clinic offers specialty consultations, pre-surgical evaluations, and post-operative follow-up, providing a comprehensive and seamless patient experience under one roof.

About GI Alliance

GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician owned GI practice management company providing services to over 800 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Utah, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Washington. GI Alliance managed practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care.

About MedCore Partners, LLC

Based in Dallas-Fort Worth, MedCore Partners is a full-service real estate company dedicated exclusively to the healthcare and senior living industry. By leveraging off both its intimate knowledge of the dynamics of the medical sector and its comprehensive platform of real estate services, MedCore is uniquely qualified to identify and capitalize on healthcare projects around the nation and to maximize the potential profits returned to its investors. Over their careers, the principals of MedCore have led the development and investment efforts for healthcare projects around the country that have been valued in excess of $1 billion in addition to executing brokerage transactions for over 2,000 physicians. This level of experience within the medical real estate industry has allowed MedCore's principals to build trusted relationships with both healthcare providers around the United States as well as numerous capital sources.

