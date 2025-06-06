DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Sensata Technologies, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
NEWTOWN, Pa., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations at Sensata Technologies, Inc. ("Sensata"). Sensata learned of suspicious activity on its network on or about April 6, 2025. To join this case, go HERE .
About Sensata Technologies, Inc
Sensata operates worldwide, delivering high-tech industrial solutions by creating and producing sensors, integrated sensing systems, and other components used across sectors such as automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.
What happened?
On or around April 6, 2025, Sensata became aware that certain servers in its network had been encrypted by ransomware. They promptly initiated an investigation and discovered that unauthorized activity had occurred on their network between March 28, 2025, and April 6, 2025. The unauthorized actor may have accessed specific files from the network.
What type of information was stolen?
The personal information in the compromised files may include:
-
Names
Addresses
Social Security Numbers
Dates of Birth
Driver's License Number or State-issued Identification Card Number
Passport Number
Financial Account Information
Payment Card Information
Medical Information
Health Insurance Information
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Sensata you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Sensata data breach.
For more information, please contact:
Marc H. Edelson, Esq.
EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP
411 S. State Street, Suite N-300
Newtown, PA 18940
Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2
Email: [email protected]
Web:
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.
