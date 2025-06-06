Biontx To Join Strategic Partners At BIO International Convention, Showcasing North Texas As A Converging Life Sciences Powerhouse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioNTX , the leading voice of the bioscience and healthcare innovation ecosystem in North Texas, is proud to announce its attendance at the upcoming, the world's largest biotech event. This year, BioNTX will once again join forces with the Dallas Regional Chamber (DRC) and other key regional partners to spotlight the energy, growth, and momentum of the North Texas life sciences community.

Together with the DRC, BioLabs at Pegasus Park, and representatives from cities across the metroplex, BioNTX will help anchor the DFW Corner of the Texas Pavilion , presented by the Texas Healthcare and Bioscience Institute (THBI) . This shared presence is more than just exhibit space-it reflects a region-wide commitment to collaboration, innovation, and economic development.

“North Texas has emerged as one of the most dynamic life sciences markets in the country,” said Kathleen Otto-Rosenblum, CEO of BioNTX.“The convergence of talent, capital, research institutions, and infrastructure here is fueling a new wave of innovation, and we are proud to stand with our partners at the DRC to tell that story on the global BIO stage.”

Since last year's BIO Convention, the DFW region has seen a surge in national and international interest thanks to several transformative developments:



Natures Toolbox

NTx Bio is revolutionizing biologics and vaccine development with its cell-free manufacturing platform, accelerating time-to-market and enhancing global health preparedness.

Abbott Expansion

Abbott is significantly expanding its North Texas footprint with new investment in medical device manufacturing, bringing jobs and innovation to the region.

DeSoto High School Program

DeSoto ISD has launched a cutting-edge high school biotechnology program, introducing students to hands-on STEM careers and laying the foundation for a future-ready workforce. DFW is the #1 Texas Metro for Carnegie Designated R1 & R2 Research Universities and State of Texas leads in the nation





According to recent CBRE data, Dallas-Fort Worth now ranks among the Top 25 markets for R&D talent, MedTech, and life sciences manufacturing . Moreover, the region has seen a 29% increase in biomedical science graduates over the past five years-an essential signal of the workforce pipeline sustaining the sector's growth.

“There is an unmistakable energy around the DFW life sciences sector right now,” said Kelly Cloud, Vice President of Economic Development, Life Sciences at the DRC.“The collaboration between organizations like BioNTX, Pegasus Park, our local municipalities, and state leadership is helping us attract the kind of innovation that will define the future of medicine, health tech, and biotech.”

The BIO International Convention offers a prime opportunity for global networking, dealmaking, and sharing the North Texas story with industry leaders from over 30 countries. BioNTX is committed to elevating regional visibility, forging new partnerships, and advocating for the region's place at the forefront of biotechnology innovation.

To schedule a meeting with BioNTX at BIO or learn more about how your company can engage with the North Texas ecosystem, visit or contact Eric Moore, Chief Communications Officer at ... .

About BioNTX

BioNTX is the Biotechnology and Life Sciences Industry Trade Organization for North Texas. We connect, advocate for, and empower stakeholders across academia, healthcare, startups, and enterprise to grow a resilient, collaborative, and globally competitive innovation ecosystem.



About the Dallas Regional Chamber

The Dallas Regional Chamber champions economic growth and prosperity across one of the world's most dynamic regions. We serve as the voice of business in the Dallas Region, working with our members and partners to strengthen our business community by advocating for pro-growth public policies, improving our educational system, attracting and developing talented workers, and enhancing the quality of life for all people and communities. The DRC is recognized as one of the nation's most respected business organizations and was named National Chamber of the Year by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives.



Media Contact:

Eric Moore

BioNTX

972.679.6056

...