BW Offshore: Exercise Of Employee Share Options

BW Offshore has completed an exercise window under its Long-Term Incentive Program (LTIP), during which a total of 400,852 vested options were exercised. The company's obligation under the program was settled using existing treasury shares. A third-party conducted sale process has now concluded, with the shares sold at a price of NOK 32.73 each.

No primary insiders of the Company have exercised any options in this exercise window.

BW Offshore holds 3,740,585 treasury shares following the option exercise.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

... or

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act