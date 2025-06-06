Irontrax Welcomes Caden Walton As Business Development Officer
CLEVELAND, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Irontrax, a leading provider of equipment & machinery appraisal, sales, and advisory services, is proud to announce the addition of Caden Walton to its growing team as Business Development Officer .
With a strong background in relationship building and strategic outreach, Caden brings fresh energy and a solutions-focused mindset to Irontrax's expanding client base. In his new role, he will focus on connecting with lenders, asset managers, and equipment finance professionals to help them access accurate, timely valuations and maximize asset recovery opportunities.
"We're thrilled to have Caden on board," said Joe Santora , President of Irontrax. "His drive, communication skills, and enthusiasm for the industry make him a great fit for our team and a valuable resource for our clients."
Irontrax continues to grow its reputation as a trusted partner across the equipment finance sector, offering appraisals, efficient equipment sales, and experienced advisory solutions that deliver results.
To connect with Caden, reach out via LinkedIn, email at [email protected] or phone (214) 558-0140.
For more information about Irontrax, visit .
Media Contact:
Mary Rollo
Marketing Coordinator, Irontrax
[email protected]
440-214-4495
