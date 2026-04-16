EXEED Accelerates Growth In The UAE With Strategic Expansion And New Model Launches

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strengthening its footprint through new showrooms, next generation models and evolving premium mobility experiences

Dubai, UAE – 16 April 2026: EXEED continues to strengthen its presence in the UAE, entering a new phase of growth marked by strategic expansion and the introduction of new models that reflect the brand's forward thinking approach to premium mobility. As demand rises for intelligent, design led vehicles, EXEED is reinforcing its position in the market through a series of key milestones set to shape its trajectory in 2026.

At the centre of this momentum is the upcoming opening of EXEED's Sharjah showroom, a significant step in expanding the brand's footprint across the UAE. The new showroom will bring EXEED closer to customers in the Northern Emirates, supporting its commitment to making premium, technology driven mobility more accessible while strengthening its nationwide presence.

This expansion builds on the recent launch of the VX Super Hybrid, introduced just a few months ago, which marked an important step in EXEED's journey towards more intelligent and efficient mobility solutions. The model reflects the brand's focus on combining performance, comfort and hybrid innovation, while responding to the growing demand for more versatile and future ready family vehicles.

Looking ahead, EXEED is preparing to introduce a new generation of vehicles into the UAE market. The highly anticipated MX is set to launch as a model with significant promise, showcasing the brand's vision for intelligent mobility through advanced technology, elevated design and next generation performance. Alongside this, the RX Matte Black edition will be introduced as a bold, design led addition to the line up, reflecting a growing demand for distinctive, style driven vehicles within the premium segment.

Together, these developments signal a clear direction for EXEED in the UAE. In the second half of the year, the brand will introduce two additional models, further expanding its portfolio. One of these models will be a REEV, while the other will be a Super Hybrid, with one arriving as a sedan and the other as an SUV. These additions will continue to strengthen EXEED's evolving product line-up while responding to the growing demand for intelligent, future-ready mobility solutions.

By expanding its retail network and introducing new models that respond to evolving consumer expectations, the brand continues to build a stronger and more dynamic presence in the region.

Ricky Mullins, Executive Vice President – EXEED, commented:“The UAE continues to be a key market for EXEED, with customers increasingly seeking vehicles that combine advanced technology, refined design and everyday practicality. Our focus is not only on expanding our footprint, but on creating a more connected and elevated ownership experience. With the imminent Sharjah sales and service location and the introduction of new models such as the MX and RX Matte Black edition, we are continuing to build a portfolio that reflects how mobility is evolving and what our customers expect from a modern premium brand.”

As EXEED enters this next phase, the focus remains on delivering a more connected and elevated ownership experience, while contributing to the UAE's wider vision for innovation and future mobility.