East Yorkshire rescue operation ends in two deaths
(MENAFN) Two people have died and a third remains missing following a major search and rescue operation off the East Yorkshire coast on Friday, authorities say.
Emergency services are continuing the search for the missing person who entered the water at Withernsea. Earlier, a 67-year-old man was pulled unconscious from the sea and later pronounced dead at the scene. A second body was recovered on Friday evening, though police have not released further details. Authorities say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident.
HM Coastguard responded after reports of multiple people in difficulty in the water. The operation involved a rescue helicopter, air ambulance, and RNLI crews from Withernsea, Bridlington, and Hornsea Inshore Rescue.
A police spokesperson urged the public to avoid the area, saying: "Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area as the search continues. We continue to ask that people avoid the area to allow emergency services to work efficiently and safely."
The search paused overnight and resumed at first light on Saturday. BBC reporter Jessica Lane described harsh conditions at the scene, with rough seas, strong winds, and waves crashing over the sea wall. Coastguard teams were seen scanning rocks along the promenade as the operation restarted.
