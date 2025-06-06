Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market To Reach USD 2.41 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 10.52% Research By SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 1.09 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 2.41 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 10.52% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| . By Type (Catalytic Thermal Oxidation, Combustion-type Gas Abatement System, Dry Abatement System, Thermal Oxidation, Wet Scrubbing)
. By Components (Catalytic Converters, Filters, Gas Scrubbers, Pumps)
. By Application (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Etching Processes, Ion Implantation, Photolithography)
. By End-User (Foundries, Integrated Device Manufacturers)
Which Semiconductor Abatement Systems Type is Leading in the Market?
By Type
The combustion-type gas abatement system segment holds the largest market share at 33.23% in 2024, as it can oxidize various toxic gases at high temperatures. Large suppliers such as Ebara and Edwards have improved such systems for higher energy efficiency and more automation to adhere to the stringent emission requirements of semiconductor fabs.
The wet scrubbing segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.83% CAGR over 2025-2032, owing to its ability to neutralize soluble gases and particulates, and the surge in use of compact, low maintenance scrubbers with monitoring devices for environmentally friendly emissions control.
By Components
The gas scrubbers segment led the semiconductor abatement systems market in 2024 with a 41% revenue share, due to their efficiency in removing corrosive and particulate gases. Some companies, such as Kanken Techno and Ecoguard, sell modular scrubbers that are equipped with real-time emission monitoring that is concentrated on improved removal efficiency and reduced water and chemical consumption.
The filters segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.69% CAGR over 2025-2032, due to the demand for high-efficiency particulate filters across the high-risk industry verticals, such as food, electronics, and healthcare and the increasing stringency of cleanroom standards, such as HEPA, ULPA, and nano filters developments to meet these stringent cleanroom standards.
Which application uses the semiconductor abatement systems the most?
By Application
The etching processes segment led the market in 2024 with a 35.04% share, due to generation of toxic gases in plasma etching. Players such as worldwide companies MKS Instruments and Applied Materials have been developing advanced abatement systems equipped with improved filtration and gas scrubbing to deal with tougher legislation.
The ion implantation segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.99% CAGR over 2025-2032, with introduction of new gas management systems by Linde Group and Air Liquide taking care of the most hazardous gases such as arsine and phosphine, which comply with standards and regulations and are specially designed for safe production of semiconductors.
By End-User
The Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) segment dominated the semiconductor abatement systems market in 2024 with a 58.17% revenue share. This growth was mainly related to high volume semiconductor manufacturing. Heavy weight manufacturers, such as Intel, Samsung have constructed the most advanced fabs with advanced abatement tools serving the stringent governmental regulations.
The foundries segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.74% CAGR, based on increasing third-party chip fabrication and more stringent emissions compliance, while companies such as TSMC and Global Foundries are implementing abatement systems to improve production and sustainability.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Applied Materials Inc. Lam Research Corporation Tokyo Electron Limited Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation Axcelis Technologies Inc. Edwards Vacuum LLC Aeronex Inc. MKS Instruments Inc. AMEC International Limited TEL NEXX Inc
Recent News:
- In October 2024, Edwards celebrated the opening of a new 2,500m2 extension at their Clevedon facility, enhancing R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor abatement systems. The eco-friendly expansion includes modern labs, streamlined production, and sustainable features including solar panels and rainwater harvesting.
T able o f Contents - Major Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by Type
8. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by Components
9. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by Application
10. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by End-User
11. Regional Analysis
12. Company Profiles
13. Use Cases and Best Practices
