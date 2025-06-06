Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market To Reach USD 2.41 Billion By 2032 At A CAGR Of 10.52% Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market growth is driven by stringent environmental regulations, rising chip demand, and adoption of eco-friendly emission control technologies. Austin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market size was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 10.52% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.” What is boosting the Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Growth? The global semiconductor abatement systems market is rapidly growing due to increasing environmental regulations and rising demand for cleaner chip production. Advances in semiconductor manufacturing, particularly within foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM) segments, are driving the need for effective emission control technologies to ensure sustainability and efficiency. According to SEMI, over 20% of industry capital expenditure is expected to be invested in smart, connected technologies, such as IoT-enabled abatement systems, enhancing real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. The U.S. market, valued at USD 0.23 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 0.44 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 8.27%, is growing as manufacturers emphasize sustainability, local production investments, and stricter emission standards. With 77% of new semiconductor fabs in Western countries located in the U.S., regulatory pressure to control toxic emissions is pushing manufacturers to adopt advanced abatement systems, making sustainability a key growth driver in this market. Get a Sample Report of Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Forecast @ Which region is holding the largest share in the semiconductor abatement systems market? North America led the semiconductor abatement systems market in 2024 with a 34.26% share, attributed to the government's initiatives such as the CHIPS Act, stringent environmental regulations, and the presence of large companies such as Lam Research and Honeywell that are focusing on the development of advanced abatement techniques. The U.S. is also in the driver's seat because it has both a robust, existing semiconductor industry and vast government support. Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest with an 11.80% CAGR, account of increased production of semiconductors in countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan, which are home to businesses such as Hitachi High-Tech (that create cost-effective abatement units). Europe, led by Germany, is focusing on sustainable manufacturing and strict environmental policies. In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia leads due to investments in advanced manufacturing, while Brazil drives growth in Latin America with eco-friendly production initiatives boosting abatement system demand. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.09 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.41 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.52% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Catalytic Thermal Oxidation, Combustion-type Gas Abatement System, Dry Abatement System, Thermal Oxidation, Wet Scrubbing)

. By Components (Catalytic Converters, Filters, Gas Scrubbers, Pumps)

. By Application (Chemical Vapor Deposition, Etching Processes, Ion Implantation, Photolithography)

. By End-User (Foundries, Integrated Device Manufacturers)

Which Semiconductor Abatement Systems Type is Leading in the Market?

By Type

The combustion-type gas abatement system segment holds the largest market share at 33.23% in 2024, as it can oxidize various toxic gases at high temperatures. Large suppliers such as Ebara and Edwards have improved such systems for higher energy efficiency and more automation to adhere to the stringent emission requirements of semiconductor fabs.

The wet scrubbing segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.83% CAGR over 2025-2032, owing to its ability to neutralize soluble gases and particulates, and the surge in use of compact, low maintenance scrubbers with monitoring devices for environmentally friendly emissions control.

By Components

The gas scrubbers segment led the semiconductor abatement systems market in 2024 with a 41% revenue share, due to their efficiency in removing corrosive and particulate gases. Some companies, such as Kanken Techno and Ecoguard, sell modular scrubbers that are equipped with real-time emission monitoring that is concentrated on improved removal efficiency and reduced water and chemical consumption.

The filters segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.69% CAGR over 2025-2032, due to the demand for high-efficiency particulate filters across the high-risk industry verticals, such as food, electronics, and healthcare and the increasing stringency of cleanroom standards, such as HEPA, ULPA, and nano filters developments to meet these stringent cleanroom standards.

Which application uses the semiconductor abatement systems the most?

By Application

The etching processes segment led the market in 2024 with a 35.04% share, due to generation of toxic gases in plasma etching. Players such as worldwide companies MKS Instruments and Applied Materials have been developing advanced abatement systems equipped with improved filtration and gas scrubbing to deal with tougher legislation.

The ion implantation segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.99% CAGR over 2025-2032, with introduction of new gas management systems by Linde Group and Air Liquide taking care of the most hazardous gases such as arsine and phosphine, which comply with standards and regulations and are specially designed for safe production of semiconductors.

By End-User

The Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) segment dominated the semiconductor abatement systems market in 2024 with a 58.17% revenue share. This growth was mainly related to high volume semiconductor manufacturing. Heavy weight manufacturers, such as Intel, Samsung have constructed the most advanced fabs with advanced abatement tools serving the stringent governmental regulations.

The foundries segment is expected to grow fastest at an 11.74% CAGR, based on increasing third-party chip fabrication and more stringent emissions compliance, while companies such as TSMC and Global Foundries are implementing abatement systems to improve production and sustainability.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:



Applied Materials Inc.

Lam Research Corporation

Tokyo Electron Limited

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Axcelis Technologies Inc.

Edwards Vacuum LLC

Aeronex Inc.

MKS Instruments Inc.

AMEC International Limited TEL NEXX Inc

Recent News:

In October 2024, Edwards celebrated the opening of a new 2,500m2 extension at their Clevedon facility, enhancing R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor abatement systems. The eco-friendly expansion includes modern labs, streamlined production, and sustainable features including solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

T able o f Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by Type

8. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by Components

9. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by Application

10. Semiconductor Abatement Systems Market Segmentation, by End-User

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

