Minimum Deposit Casinos Reports: Macau's May Gaming Surge Signals Global Casino Revival
According to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, Macau's gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached MOP 21.19 billion (US$2.62 billion) in May, marking the highest monthly total since January 2020. This figure represents a 12.4% increase from April and a 5% rise compared to May 2024.
The surge was largely driven by the Labor Day Golden Week holiday from May 1-5, which attracted over 850,000 visitors to Macau. The mass market segment contributed 75% of the total revenue, highlighting a shift towards broader, non-VIP gaming activities.
“This rebound underscores the resilience of the global gaming industry,” said a senior analyst at MDC. “For players seeking low-deposit options, the thriving mass market in Macau presents new opportunities for accessible gaming experiences.”
MDC's report also notes that May's revenue reached 81.7% of the levels seen in May 2019, indicating a strong recovery trajectory. Analysts are optimistic about continued growth, with some revising their forecasts upward for the remainder of 2025.
About MDC
Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), a division of the OneTwenty Group, is a trusted global portal that reviews, rates, and recommends licensed, secure, and low-deposit online casinos for players seeking safe and regulated gambling experiences.
Contact Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Frontier Wave Investment Alliance Launches Next-Phase Quantframe AI Modules Under Silas Wainwright's Leadership
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Superfunded Unveils A Revolutionary Transparency Upgrade
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment