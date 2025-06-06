403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestine Becomes Non-Member Observer State In ILO
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, June 6 (KUNA) -- Palestine on Friday officially became a "non-member observer State" in the International Labour Organization instead of the previous designation as a "liberation movement" a status that had been in place since 1975.
The plenary of the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference currently taking place in Geneva officially adopted a relevant resolution entitled "Status of Palestine in the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Participation Rights of Palestine in ILO Meetings".
This move aligns with developments at the United Nations General Assembly which conferred the same status on Palestine in 2012
The resolution which had previously been endorsed by the General Affairs Committee earlier this week was adopted based on a recommendation from the ILO Governing Body.
Under the resolution, Palestine is now entitled to participate in future sessions of the International Labour Conference and regional meetings with a tripartite delegation representing the government employers and workers.
It also allows Palestine to speak during general discussions and participate in technical committees without the right to vote or submit proposals in line with certain participation rights extended under the UN framework.
Under the current Standing Orders of the Conference representatives of Palestine may take the floor in the plenary only with the authorization of the President during the discussion of the Reports of the Chairperson of the Governing Body and of the Director-General. They may also attend the sittings of technical committees and participate in their work with the authorization of the Chairperson without the right to vote or to submit proposals. (end)
imk
The plenary of the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference currently taking place in Geneva officially adopted a relevant resolution entitled "Status of Palestine in the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Participation Rights of Palestine in ILO Meetings".
This move aligns with developments at the United Nations General Assembly which conferred the same status on Palestine in 2012
The resolution which had previously been endorsed by the General Affairs Committee earlier this week was adopted based on a recommendation from the ILO Governing Body.
Under the resolution, Palestine is now entitled to participate in future sessions of the International Labour Conference and regional meetings with a tripartite delegation representing the government employers and workers.
It also allows Palestine to speak during general discussions and participate in technical committees without the right to vote or submit proposals in line with certain participation rights extended under the UN framework.
Under the current Standing Orders of the Conference representatives of Palestine may take the floor in the plenary only with the authorization of the President during the discussion of the Reports of the Chairperson of the Governing Body and of the Director-General. They may also attend the sittings of technical committees and participate in their work with the authorization of the Chairperson without the right to vote or to submit proposals. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment