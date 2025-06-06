Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uxin To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On June 12, 2025


2025-06-06 08:01:30
BEIJING, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Uxin Limited ("Uxin" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: UXIN ), China's leading used car retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2025 ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. market opens on June 12, 2025.

Uxin's management team will host a conference call on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this conference including an event passcode, a unique access PIN, dial-in numbers, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Conference Call Preregistration:

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until June 19, 2025. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S.:

+ 1-877-344-7529

International:

+1 412 317 0088

Replay PIN:

3857318

A live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Uxin's website at .

About Uxin
 Uxin is China's leading used car retailer, pioneering industry transformation with advanced production, new retail experiences, and digital empowerment. We offer high-quality and value-for-money vehicles as well as superior after-sales services through a reliable, one-stop, and hassle-free transaction experience. Under our omni-channel strategy, we are able to leverage our pioneering online platform to serve customers nationwide and establish market leadership in selected regions through offline inspection and reconditioning centers. Leveraging our extensive industry data and continuous technology innovation throughout more than ten years of operation, we have established strong used car management and operation capabilities. We are committed to upholding our customer-centric approach and driving the healthy development of the used car industry.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
 Uxin Limited Investor Relations
 Uxin Limited
Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
 Mr. Jack Wang
Phone: +86 166-0115-0429
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Uxin Limited

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

