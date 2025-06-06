Time Is Running Out To Preserve Princess Diana's Legacy

MENAFN - PR Newswire)-is working quickly to secure these newly available, historically significant items before they are lost to private collectors.

"These are not just objects for investment opportunists-they are a part of history and need to be preserved," said Renae Plant, Founder of The Princess Diana Museum. "They represent Diana's compassion, courage, and humanity. We must all come together now to keep them accessible to the world. Once they're gone, they could disappear from public view forever."

For Plant, this mission is deeply personal.

"My connection to Diana began in childhood," said Plant. "When I was twelve, I had the unforgettable opportunity to meet her during a visit to Australia. As she stepped into a black Rolls-Royce, she dropped a tiny clay platypus onto the ground. I rushed to return it, but a nearby policeman gently closed my hand and said, 'She must have dropped it to give it to you.' That quiet, graceful moment stayed with me - and unknowingly set me on the path to protect her legacy, not just with admiration, but with purpose."

Plant met Diana a second time in Sydney in 1988, a moment forever tied to the now-iconic "Caring Dress," a bright blue colorful ensemble Diana frequently wore while visiting hospitals, children and humanitarian causes. "It was the dress she wore when she met me again," said Plant. "It has become a lasting symbol of her kindness, compassion, and commitment to others. It represents everything The Princess Diana Museum is about."

"In October 2018, I was deeply honored to receive a letter from HRH Prince William and HRH Prince Harry , thanking me for informing them about the museum and my efforts to honor their mother's legacy. They shared that they were "most touched" by the work we are doing - a sentiment that moved me deeply and continues to guide every step I take in this journey" said Plant.

The nonprofit's mission is to honor Diana's legacy through preservation, education, and charitable giving. The collection includes garments, handwritten letters, charity correspondence, and personal effects that span Diana's life-from her teenage years through her decades of humanitarian work.

The Foundation has collaborated on major exhibitions with world-renowned institutions, including Historic Royal Palaces at Kensington Palace and The Kunstmuseum Den Haag. Beginning in 2026, it will launch a multi-year global tour of the collection, culminating in the creation of a permanent public exhibit in the United Kingdom.

Immediate Action Needed

With just days left before the auction, the Foundation is calling on donors, sponsors, and supporters to help ensure these cultural treasures remain available to the public.

About The Princess Diana Museum

Founded in 2018, The Princess Diana Museum is a global initiative of The Princess & The Platypus Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit incorporated in California, USA. Through the preservation of Diana's personal artifacts and support of children's charities in her name, the museum seeks to educate, inspire, and carry forward her legacy of kindness, compassion, and global impact.

