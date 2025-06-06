India Wind Turbine Industry Report 2025: $4.84 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities 2021-2031 - Growing Government Policies, Rise Of Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in India's wind turbine sector include robust government support with favorable policies, the rise of wind-solar hybrid projects enhancing efficiency, and technological advancements boosting reliability. Despite challenges like land acquisition issues, the drive for renewable energy presents substantial growth potential.
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wind Turbine Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The India Wind Turbine Market was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.10%
Wind turbines, which transform wind's kinetic energy into electricity through rotor-driven generators, are pivotal to the country's clean energy strategy. Predominantly installed in high-wind regions such as coastal and open plains, they are available in horizontal-axis and vertical-axis configurations, with the former being more widespread.
As environmentally friendly power sources, wind turbines produce no direct emissions and are integrated with advanced systems to ensure optimized and safe operations. Despite challenges like intermittency and noise, wind energy offers vital benefits in emission reduction and energy security. Advancements in turbine technology continue to enhance efficiency and reliability, reinforcing wind power's essential role in India's transition to sustainable energy.
Key Market Drivers
Government Policies and Incentives
A major driver of India's wind turbine market is the robust government support manifested through favorable policies, financial subsidies, and regulatory initiatives. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has laid out ambitious plans to reach 140 GW of wind capacity by 2030. To facilitate this goal, the government has introduced measures like Accelerated Depreciation (AD), Generation-Based Incentives (GBI), and concessional financing to reduce project costs and attract private and foreign investments.
Competitive bidding for wind energy projects fosters cost efficiency and transparency. Additionally, the rollout of wind-solar hybrid policies and offshore wind guidelines has broadened the market potential, supporting the development of integrated renewable infrastructure across the country.
Key Market Challenges
Land Acquisition and Infrastructure Bottlenecks
A significant hurdle for the Indian wind turbine sector is the complex and time-consuming process of land acquisition and the insufficient infrastructure in high-potential areas. Although states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra offer strong wind resources, securing land for projects often involves dealing with bureaucratic delays, unclear land titles, and local resistance. Communities may oppose projects due to fears of displacement, disruption to traditional land use, and perceived inadequate compensation.
Furthermore, many optimal wind sites are in remote locations that lack critical infrastructure like roads and power evacuation systems. In several cases, completed wind farms are underutilized due to inadequate transmission connectivity, causing financial setbacks for developers.
Key Market Trends
Rise of Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects
An emerging trend in India's wind energy landscape is the rise of wind-solar hybrid projects, which combine both energy sources at a shared site or grid point. This setup enhances land and infrastructure use efficiency and delivers a more stable power supply. Recognizing the value of hybrid models, the government launched the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy, aimed at improving grid reliability and optimizing energy output. These projects allow for shared infrastructure, resulting in cost savings and operational efficiency.
Technological innovations are also supporting this trend, with customized solutions such as hybrid-compatible inverters and control systems. States like Gujarat and Rajasthan, with rich wind and solar potential, are leading hybrid deployments, and key industry players are actively participating in hybrid tenders, signifying growing market traction.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 86
| Forecast Period
| 2025 - 2031
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
| $3.18 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
| $4.84 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 7.1%
| Regions Covered
| India
Report Scope:
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the India Wind Turbine Market.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. General Electric Company (GE Renewable Energy) Nordex SE Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. Envision Energy Suzlon Energy Limited Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd.
India Wind Turbine Market, By Type:
Horizontal-Axis Turbine Vertical-Axis Turbine
India Wind Turbine Market, By Installation:
India Wind Turbine Market, By Component:
Foundation Tower Rotor Generator Nacelle Others
India Wind Turbine Market, By Application:
Industrial Commercial Residential Utilities
India Wind Turbine Market, By Rating:
< 100KW 100KW to 250KW 250KW to 500KW 500KW to 1MW 1MW to 2MW >2MW
India Wind Turbine Market, By Region:
South India North India West India East India
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Indian Wind Turbine Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN06062025004107003653ID1109645066
CommentsNo comment