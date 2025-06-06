India Wind Turbine Industry Report 2025: $4.84 Bn Market Trends, Competitive Landscape, Forecasts & Opportunities 2021-2031 - Growing Government Policies, Rise Of Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects

Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Wind Turbine Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2031F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The India Wind Turbine Market was valued at USD 3.18 Billion in 2025, and is expected to reach USD 4.84 Billion by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.10%

Wind turbines, which transform wind's kinetic energy into electricity through rotor-driven generators, are pivotal to the country's clean energy strategy. Predominantly installed in high-wind regions such as coastal and open plains, they are available in horizontal-axis and vertical-axis configurations, with the former being more widespread.

As environmentally friendly power sources, wind turbines produce no direct emissions and are integrated with advanced systems to ensure optimized and safe operations. Despite challenges like intermittency and noise, wind energy offers vital benefits in emission reduction and energy security. Advancements in turbine technology continue to enhance efficiency and reliability, reinforcing wind power's essential role in India's transition to sustainable energy.



Key Market Drivers

Government Policies and Incentives

A major driver of India's wind turbine market is the robust government support manifested through favorable policies, financial subsidies, and regulatory initiatives. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has laid out ambitious plans to reach 140 GW of wind capacity by 2030. To facilitate this goal, the government has introduced measures like Accelerated Depreciation (AD), Generation-Based Incentives (GBI), and concessional financing to reduce project costs and attract private and foreign investments.

Competitive bidding for wind energy projects fosters cost efficiency and transparency. Additionally, the rollout of wind-solar hybrid policies and offshore wind guidelines has broadened the market potential, supporting the development of integrated renewable infrastructure across the country.

Key Market Challenges

Land Acquisition and Infrastructure Bottlenecks

A significant hurdle for the Indian wind turbine sector is the complex and time-consuming process of land acquisition and the insufficient infrastructure in high-potential areas. Although states such as Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra offer strong wind resources, securing land for projects often involves dealing with bureaucratic delays, unclear land titles, and local resistance. Communities may oppose projects due to fears of displacement, disruption to traditional land use, and perceived inadequate compensation.

Furthermore, many optimal wind sites are in remote locations that lack critical infrastructure like roads and power evacuation systems. In several cases, completed wind farms are underutilized due to inadequate transmission connectivity, causing financial setbacks for developers.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Wind-Solar Hybrid Projects

An emerging trend in India's wind energy landscape is the rise of wind-solar hybrid projects, which combine both energy sources at a shared site or grid point. This setup enhances land and infrastructure use efficiency and delivers a more stable power supply. Recognizing the value of hybrid models, the government launched the National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy, aimed at improving grid reliability and optimizing energy output. These projects allow for shared infrastructure, resulting in cost savings and operational efficiency.

Technological innovations are also supporting this trend, with customized solutions such as hybrid-compatible inverters and control systems. States like Gujarat and Rajasthan, with rich wind and solar potential, are leading hybrid deployments, and key industry players are actively participating in hybrid tenders, signifying growing market traction.

