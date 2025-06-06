Ukraine Army's Cinc Briefs Chair Of EU Military Committee On Battlefield Developments

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Syrskyi reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

"I held a constructive conversation via video link with the head of the European Union Military Committee, General Sean Clancy. I informed General Clancy about the current developments on the contact line and the course of hostilities," the report says.

According to Syrskyi, General Clancy, for his part, spoke about the efforts of the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine (EUMAM), which is aimed at meeting the priority needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

“He stressed that the mission remains proactive, providing expert advice on military strategy, as well as ensuring consistent, effective, and long-term support to Ukraine from the European Union,” the commander-in-chief added.

According to Syrskyi, during the call, he expressed gratitude to European partners for their unwavering solidarity and assistance to Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, and also wished General Clancy success in fulfilling his duties as Chairman of the EU Military Committee.

As reported, Irish General Sean Clancy was elected Chairman of the European Union Military Committee, having replaced Austrian General Robert Brieger.

Photo: Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine