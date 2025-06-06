Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: These 9 Actors Are In Guess Who's Back?

2025-06-06 06:09:40
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, and more star in the new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Familiar faces may also appear in cameo roles.Smriti Irani will lead in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot, as revealed recently.Amar Upadhyay stars opposite Smriti Irani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot.Shagun Sharma takes a lead role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot.Rohit Suchanti is a lead actor in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot.Hiten Tejwani is back to make waves in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.Gauri Pradhan plays Nandini in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.Shilpa Saklani plays a key role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.Karishma Tanna, previously in season 1, may cameo with Mouni Roy.Mouni Roy will make a cameo appearance in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

