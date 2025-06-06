403
EU Strongly Supports ICC As US Sanctions Its Judges
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 6 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Friday it strongly supports the International Criminal Court (ICC) following the United States' announcement of sanctions against four ICC judges over the court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
EU Council President Antonio Costa stated in a post on X that "the EU strongly supports the International Criminal Court, a cornerstone of international justice," stressing that the court "does not stand against nations, it stands against impunity."
He added, "We must protect its independence and integrity. The rule of law must prevail over the rule of power."
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also emphasized in a post on X that "the commission fully supports the International Criminal Court and its officials," adding that the court "holds perpetrators of the world's gravest crimes to account and gives victims a voice."
Von der Leyen underlined that the ICC "must be free to act without pressure," affirming that the European Union "will always stand for global justice and the respect of international law."
The United States announced on Thursday that it had imposed sanctions on four judges of the ICC, a move several European and international parties described as a "dangerous precedent" undermining the independence of the international judiciary. (end)
