MEXC Officially Unveils Launchpad Platform: Acquire BTC At Discounted Prices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to data from Triple-A, the global crypto user base has surpassed 560 million, and market momentum continues to grow. However, many users remain sidelined from having early investment access to promising projects, but also access to established assets at significant discounts due to high entry barriers and complex risk factors.

MEXC Launchpad addresses these pain points with a redesigned, fully upgraded investment platform that breaks through the traditional IEO (Initial Exchange Offering) model.

By offering discounted access to premium project tokens, Launchpad aims to provide users with inclusive access to high-quality crypto investments, helping retail users capture emerging and established market opportunities.

Because of these highlights, MEXC Launchpad is known for being the

"Your Easiest Way to Top Tokens - Early or at a Discount." Key features of the Launchpad include:

Discounted Access to Token Subscriptions

The platform adopts a differentiated pricing strategy, offering users the opportunity to subscribe at prices below market expectations. This significantly lowers the cost barrier for retail investors to participate in high-quality projects and positions them to benefit from potential gains after the token is listed.

Fair Participation

Breaking away from traditional lottery systems and favoring large holders, MEXC Launchpad ensures that all eligible users can participate on equal footing. Users are not required to complete complex tasks to subscribe, a feat that significantly improves participation and enhances accessibility.

Rigorous and Professional Project Selection

MEXC has implemented a rigorous evaluation framework that assesses projects across multiple dimensions, including technology and innovation, team background, and development potential. This professional vetting process ensures that only high-quality projects are featured, helping users manage investment risk effectively.

Flexible and Diverse Subscription Models

Users can participate using designated tokens, with both non-oversubscription and oversubscription models available. In the non-oversubscribed model, users receive tokens based on the amount committed. The oversubscribed model uses a proportional allocation mechanism to ensure a fair distribution process.

The debut MEXC Launchpad event offers BTC-based subscriptions, featuring special discount packages tailored to different types of users.



New User Exclusive: Subscribe at up to 90% off (as low as 10% of the market price), with subscription limits ranging from 5 to 55 USDT and a total supply of 4 BTC.

All Users: Enjoy a 20% discount on subscriptions, with subscription limits from 25 to 250 USD1 and a total supply of 3 BTC.

Referral Rewards: Earn a 5 USDT bonus for each new user referred, up to a maximum of 100 USDT in referral rewards. Subscription Period: June 6 to June 20

"The release of MEXC Launchpad marks a major milestone in MEXC's commitment to inclusive finance," said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. "By offering a fair and simple subscription model, we're making premium project investment accessible to everyone, not just a privileged few. Choosing BTC as the first featured asset opens a new channel for everyday users to participate in "digital gold." Looking ahead, we'll continue introducing high-quality projects to bring more value to our global users."

Cryptocurrency investing involves significant risk and is subject to market volatility. Investors may face potential loss of principal. Please ensure you thoroughly understand the project details and carefully evaluate your risk tolerance before making any investment decisions.

The first BTC Launchpad event is now live on MEXC. For more details, visit the official Launchpad page:

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Website |X |Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

SOURCE MEXC