The UK Pavilion Returns To IAAPA Asia 2025 Showcasing British Experience Economy Excellence

The UK Pavilion returns to IAAPA Asia 2025 in Shanghai, showcasing top British innovators in themed entertainment, immersive tech, and creative experiences.

- Ian Clappison, CEO, Experience UKLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experience UK , in proud partnership with the Department for Business and Trade , is delighted to announce the return of the UK Pavilion at IAAPA Asia 2025, taking place from 30 June – 3 July at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). With the show floor open from 1 – 3 July, this year's Pavilion will once again champion the UK's world-leading expertise across theme parks, attractions, museums, live experiences, and immersive entertainment.As the UK's official trade body for the experience economy, Experience UK represents a dynamic and globally respected network of British companies that design, build and deliver some of the most iconic and engaging visitor experiences in the world. The UK Pavilion (Booth 2821) at IAAPA Asia 2025 will provide a high-profile platform for companies to showcase their creative, technical, and commercial strengths to buyers, investors, and collaborators from across the APAC region.In addition, a pre-show networking reception is planned for the evening of Monday 30 June, connecting UK delegates with Chinese companies, project leaders and potential partners. This event, hosted by Department for Business and Trade's China Creative Industries team, will take place at Chateau Star River Pudong and will build on Experience UK's regional network and government partnerships.Showcasing the Best of British Creativity and InnovationExhibiting companies on the UK Pavilion (Booth 2821) include:Katapult – Designers of immersive attractions, experiences and destinations that delight over 95 million visitors annually across 26 countries.Leisure Development Partners (LDP) – Global leaders in leisure and attraction economics, known for delivering feasibility, due diligence and strategic advice for some of the world's largest developments.Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) – International designers of innovative themed outdoor furniture, recently launching ThemedBenches to showcase narrative-driven seating solutions for public and themed spaces.Performit Live – Creators of a live character platform that blends real-time performance with AI to power spontaneous, high-impact storytelling across digital environments.7thSense – Award-winning creative technology company powering advanced AV and media experiences for iconic destinations including Sphere Las Vegas and Museum of the Future.These organisations are joined on the ground by a broader UK delegation of Experience UK members, who will be available in the Pavilion's meeting space to discuss collaboration opportunities and showcase their international capabilities. Delegates include:Aardman – The multi-Academy Awardand BAFTA-winning animation studio behind Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, now expanding into live experiences and interactive formats.Wild in Art – Global leaders in public art trails that deliver social and economic impact while raising millions for charitable causes.Immersive International – A boutique experience design studio with over two decades of work across Olympic ceremonies, expos, theme parks, and cultural placemaking projects.Ucargo – Specialist logistics provider for the entertainment and attractions industry, launching UCARGO Live in 2025 to deliver tailored freight solutions for high-value, immersive projects across the globe.In addition to those featured on the UK Pavilion, several other Experience UK members will be exhibiting independently across the IAAPA Asia 2025 show floor, including:HB Leisure (Booth 1428)Simworx (Booth 1558)Holovis (Booth 2614)Severn Lamb (Booth 1820)These companies further highlight the UK's deep and diverse expertise in delivering cutting-edge experiences across the global visitor attractions industry.Supporting UK Growth in the APAC Experience EconomyThe UK Pavilion at IAAPA Asia 2025 is part of Experience UK's wider mission to support British experience economy businesses in accessing high-growth global markets. Through tailored introductions, government partnership, and strategic in-market activity, the initiative helps foster valuable export and collaboration opportunities across immersive, cultural, and themed sectors.ENDS----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------About IAAPA and IAAPA Expo AsiaIAAPA (International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions) is the premier global trade association for the attractions industry, representing more than 6,000 members in over 100 countries. Its mission is to connect, educate, and advance the business of attractions through world-class events, advocacy, and resources. IAAPA Expo Asia is the region's leading trade show for the attractions sector, bringing together thousands of industry professionals from across Asia-Pacific and beyond. Held annually in major cities across the region, the Expo showcases the latest innovations in themed entertainment, rides, immersive technology, design, and operational solutions. It serves as a vital platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development for professionals working in theme parks, water parks, museums, family entertainment centres, and related industries.About Experience UKExperience UK is the national trade body representing the UK's experience economy. Its members are globally recognised for delivering creative, operational, and technical solutions for theme parks, museums, FECs, festivals, immersive retail, exhibitions, and brand experiences. In partnership with the Department for Business and Trade and a dedicated Industry Advisory Board, Experience UK supports its members through international trade missions, insight-led research, and participation at major global expos and conferences .About the Department for Business and TradeThe UK's Department for Business and Trade is an economic growth department. We ensure fair, competitive markets at home, secure access to new markets abroad and support businesses to invest, export and grow. Our priorities are the Industrial Strategy, Make Work Pay, the Trade Strategy and the Plan for Small Business.

