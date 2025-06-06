Palma Development Wins Best Luxury Beachfront Development For Serenia Living On Palm Jumeirah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Luxury Lifestyle Awards is delighted to announce Palma Development as the prestigious winner in the category of Best Luxury Beachfront Development for their extraordinary project, Serenia Living on Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. This recognition celebrates Palma Development's dedication to redefining premium living, offering a uniquely selected experience at Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah through Serenia Living's exclusive residences.

Palma Development is a premier real estate developer based in Dubai, specializing in high-end residential projects that set new standards in ultra-exclusive living. Known for its signature contemporary designs and devotion to quality, Palma Development creates unique waterfront properties on iconic locations like Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina. With a focus on delivering holistic lifestyle experiences, the company integrates world-class architecture, wellness amenities, and seamless indoor-outdoor living to offer residents a refined, unparalleled way of life.

Situated on the pristine West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, Serenia Living is designed for those who value refined beachfront living combined with a holistic lifestyle focus on well-being. Residents can enjoy direct beach access, superb views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai skyline, and proximity to vibrant attractions, including world-class dining and leisure destinations. This award-winning project is not only a residential haven but also an invitation to immerse oneself in the elevated lifestyle synonymous with Dubai's elite beachfront properties.

Each element of Serenia Living showcases Palma Development's signature approach to elegance and modernity. The high-visibility glass exteriors offer stunning waterfront views from every residence, allowing natural beauty to blend with the project's architectural sophistication. With interiors designed to exude style and sophistication, each unit features custom finishes and refined touches, creating a uniquely ultra-premium atmosphere that embraces its residents with the warmth of Dubai's sun-drenched coasts.

Rana Hariz, Executive Director of Sales & Leasing of Palma Development expressed her delight“We are thrilled to have Serenia Living recognized as the Best Luxury Beachfront Development by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This award reflects our pledge to fashion world-class living experiences in Dubai. Serenia Living embodies our vision of opulence, offering not only beauty and comfort but a lifestyle of holistic well-being.”

As one of Dubai's most coveted addresses, Serenia Living represents a unique investment opportunity for high-net-worth individuals seeking exclusivity, comfort, and a world-class lifestyle on Palm Jumeirah. This ultra-premium beachfront residence perfectly aligns with the selected tastes of buyers who prioritize privacy, security, and convenience, setting a new benchmark in exclusive beachfront property investment.

“Palma Development's vision for Serenia Living is a tribute to Dubai's commitment to ultra-prestigious, wellness-centered living,” said Alexander Chetchikov, President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commercea global network dedicated to fostering collaboration, innovation, and business growth among leading luxury brands.“This award from Luxury Lifestyle Awards reaffirms Serenia Living as the quintessence of beachfront grandeur, combining contemporary style with a wealth of upscale amenities and unrivaled wellness features. We are proud to recognize Palma Development and celebrate their outstanding success on the global stage.”

Luxury Lifestyle Awards, a part of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce, is a global organization dedicated to selecting, recognizing, and promoting the finest luxury goods and services worldwide. With a 16-year legacy, LLA connects discerning clientele to exceptional luxury experiences. Its rigorous evaluation process assesses over 5,000 products and services across 400 categories in 100 countries, culminating in a prestigious list of winners that showcases the world's elite. Renowned brands like Ritz-Carlton, Savills, and Dom Pérignon have been recognized by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards, which enhances brand credibility, elevates status, and provides global exposure for award recipients.

