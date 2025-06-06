United Kingdom Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: Detailed Analysis Of 231 Existing Data Centers, 48 Upcoming Data Centers, And 231 Operators/Investors
Dublin, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current data center capacity in the UK is around 1.7 GW, with more than 10 million sq. ft. of built space. London leads the upcoming data center market in the UK with over 60% of the total power capacity.
VIRTUS Data Centres is the top operator in the UK, followed by Equinix and Digital Realty. Big upcoming projects include QTS, Digital Reef, and Humber Tech Park. The upcoming capacity is expected to reach 4 GW across 21.5 million sq. ft., which is more than double the existing capacity. There is growing demand from cloud and tech companies, especially in London, Manchester, and Birmingham.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the UK data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 231 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 48 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Bristol, Buckinghamshire, Cambridge, Chertsey, Cheshire, Corsham, Derbyshire, Dorset, Dunkirk, Essex, Farnborough, Gloucestershire, Greater London, Greater Manchester, Hampshire, Harlow, Hayes, Hertfordshire, Iver Heath, Kent, Killingholme, Leicestershire, London, Manchester, Merseyside, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, Northamptonshire, Nottinghamshire, Scotland, Slough, South Yorkshire, Surrey, Tyne & Wear, Wales, Warwickshire, West Midlands, West Sussex, West Yorkshire, Wiltshire. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (231 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (London II or Glasgow Data Center) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (48 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major Operators/investors covered in this United Kingdom Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Access Managed Services (OOSHA) Ada Infrastructure AIMES ANS Group (UKFast) Aptum AQL Data Center Ark Data Centres Arrow Business Communications Asanti (Daisy Group) ASK4 AtlasEdge brightsolid Caineal CapitaLand Castleforge and Galaxy DC Catella (Trinity DC) CCS Leeds Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies) Centrilogic China Mobile International (CMI) Clearstream Technology Cloud Innovation Limited CloudHQ Cogent Communications Colt Data Centre Services Corscale Custodian Data Centres CyrusOne Daisy Corporate Services DataBank Datacentreplus DataVita Datum DC01UK DDCL Tutis Point Digital Realty Digital Reef Digital Space DLD (Salford) Ltd Echelon Data Centers EdgeCore EID LLP Elasticity Limited Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd Epsilon Telecommunications Equinix Fujitsu Fulcrum Data Systems Global Switch Global Technical Realty (GTR) Green Mountain Gridjet Data Centres GTP 3 Data Center GTT Communications Humber Tech Park Indectron Intercity Technology IOMART Ionos (Fasthosts) IP House Iron Mountain Itility ITPS J Mould Kao Data Keppel Data Centres Kwere II Lasercharm Latos Data Center LDeX Lincoln Rackhouse Link Park Heathrow Lumen Technologies Lunar Digital MigSolv Netwise Hosting nLighten Node4 Norwich Research Park NSCALE NTT DATA Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited PATRIZIA Pulsant Pure Data Center QTS QuickHost Rackspace Technology Redcentric Redwire DC Safe Hosts Internet Safenames Data Centre Segro ServerChoice Serverfarm ServerHouse Service Express (Blue Chip) SilverEdge DC Six Degrees Stellium Datacenters SUB1 Telehouse Telstra The Bunker (Cyberfort Group) THG Hosting Thrive Tritax Big Box Vantage Data Centers Verne Global VIRTUS Data Centres Wildcard Networks Wilton International WRN Broadcast Wycombe Film Studios Yondr Access Managed Services (OOSHA) Ada Infrastructure AIMES ANS Group (UKFast) Aptum AQL Data Center Ark Data Centres Arrow Business Communications Asanti (Daisy Group) ASK4 AtlasEdge brightsolid Caineal CapitaLand Castleforge and Galaxy DC Catella (Trinity DC) CCS Leeds Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies) Centrilogic China Mobile International (CMI) Clearstream Technology Cloud Innovation Limited CloudHQ Cogent Communications Colt Data Centre Services Corscale Custodian Data Centres CyrusOne Daisy Corporate Services DataBank Datacentreplus DataVita Datum DC01UK DDCL Tutis Point Digital Realty Digital Reef Digital Space DLD (Salford) Ltd Echelon Data Centers EdgeCore EID LLP Elasticity Limited Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd Epsilon Telecommunications Equinix Fujitsu Fulcrum Data Systems Global Switch Global Technical Realty (GTR) Green Mountain Gridjet Data Centres GTP 3 Data Center GTT Communications Humber Tech Park Indectron Intercity Technology IOMART Ionos (Fasthosts) IP House Iron Mountain Itility ITPS J Mould Kao Data Keppel Data Centres Kwere II Lasercharm Latos Data Center LDeX Lincoln Rackhouse Link Park Heathrow Lumen Technologies Lunar Digital MigSolv Netwise Hosting nLighten Node4 Norwich Research Park NSCALE NTT DATA Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited PATRIZIA Pulsant Pure Data Center QTS QuickHost Rackspace Technology Redcentric Redwire DC Safe Hosts Internet Safenames Data Centre Segro ServerChoice Serverfarm ServerHouse Service Express (Blue Chip) SilverEdge DC Six Degrees Stellium Datacenters SUB1 Telehouse Telstra The Bunker (Cyberfort Group) THG Hosting Thrive Tritax Big Box Vantage Data Centers Verne Global VIRTUS Data Centres Wildcard Networks Wilton International WRN Broadcast Wycombe Film Studios Yondr
For more information about this database visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment