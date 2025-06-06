New Book Warns: Only AI Can Save Humanity From An Alien Invasion

Book Cover

AI Might Save Humanity from Alien Invasion - But at What Cost?

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a bold and provocative new book, author and technology visionary Don Sumner issues a chilling yet hopeful warning: if Earth ever faces a hostile extraterrestrial threat, our survival may hinge on the very technology many fear-Artificial Intelligence.Titled "Why AI Is Our Only Savior from an Alien Invasion", the book explores a deeply original thesis: that advanced AI systems are not just useful tools, but may be humanity's only hope in responding to a threat that moves faster, thinks deeper, and evolves more rapidly than we can comprehend. From real-world AI applications to unexplained cosmic anomalies, Sumner offers a compelling case that machines may be our last line of defense.“Aliens might not come in peace,” says Sumner.“And when-or if-they arrive, it won't be presidents or generals who save us. It'll be algorithms. And we need to start preparing now.”Through ten meticulously researched chapters, the book explores:* The Fermi Paradox and why silence might signal danger* How AI can respond faster than any human chain of command* The eerie parallels between autoimmune diseases and misaligned AI* Whether Jesus, the pyramids, and world myths hint at ancient visitors* Why even a“benevolent” AI could unintentionally harm usIt also presents practical strategies for planetary defense, including the formation of a“Billionaire Defense Fund,” real-world examples of AI in action, and a look at how the AI revolution is already reshaping medicine, commerce, and space exploration.About the Author:Don Sumner is a pioneering technologist, engineer, and author of 17 books on artificial intelligence, futurism, and society. With decades of experience at the intersection of computers and transformative technology, Sumner combines deep technical knowledge with a passion for exploring humanity's place in the universe.Why AI Is Our Only Savior from an Alien InvasionAvailable now in paperback and Kindle formats.Order on Amazon

Don Sumner

...

Author

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.