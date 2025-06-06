UAE: Eid Al Adha Prayers In 'Hidden' Mosque In Abu Dhabi Bring Community To Life

With the first rays of sunlight, the lengthy yard behind high-rises in Mina Street in Abu Dhabi stirred to life. Men in traditional clothing, women in colourful abayas, and children clinging to parents or zipping by on scooters gathered for Eid prayers .

Prayer mats in hand, the crowd flowed toward a humble neighbourhood mosque nestled between sand and concrete. Some arrived on foot, while others parked their cars hurriedly along the roadside.

Once inside, the familiar, soothing voice of the mosque's imam echoed, delivering the Eid sermon and concluding with a heartfelt dua: "May your year be full of health, and may your Eid be blessed." As the prayer ended, some worshippers folded their mats, while others lingered, exchanging warm hugs or snapping photos in the soft, golden light of the morning.

Among the early risers was the Siddiqi family: Mohamed and Nilofar, with their three daugjhters, Soha, Amna, and Manal.“We usually go to the larger mosque on Hamdan Street, but today, we were a little pressed for time, so we came here instead.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Manal, 15, shared a lighthearted recount of the chaos that often marks an Eid morning. "This time, we fell asleep with the lights on! We were just so tired after fasting the day before. Usually, we stay up late, put on henna, prepare for the day... but this time, we all knocked out."

Despite their late start, they made it. "We woke up a little over 5am, just in time for prayer ," Manal added. Even though we joined a little late, it (still) felt rewarding. After the last tent nights of devotion and reflection, this prayer feels like the spiritual cherry on top. You're with family, starting the day with blessings. It's a really special feeling."

The communal spirit of Eid was palpable, not just within families but among friends and even solitary worshippers.

Outside the mosque, three brothers stood together, looking sharp in smart shirts and traditional wizars. Mohamed Safith, an IT professional who has lived in Abu Dhabi for nearly three years, was joined by his younger brothers, Tanwir and Abrar, who had traveled from Ajman to spend the day together.

"For me, this is the closest I get to celebrating with my family back in India," Safith shared. "This is my sixth Eid away from home. I was in Dubai before, but next year, I hope to bring my family here and pray at the Grand Mosque, insha'Allah."

As most worshippers began to disperse and start their celebrations, a few remained behind in quiet reflection. Ramadan Eissa, an Egyptian ceramicist, stayed seated on the mosque's carpeted steps.“I stay after every dawn prayer to recite dhikr and make dua,” the 41-year-old said. "I pray every Eid at this mosque. It's always packed - sometimes we even pray outside.”

This was Eissa's second Eid in the UAE.“It's not the same as Alexandria, but I still feel the spirit here. I see my neighbours, my friends... it's a blessing."

Nearby, Adham Mustafa, also from Egypt, sat quietly on the steps. The 38-year-old salesman explained that he had made sure to stay awake the whole night, determined not to miss Eid prayers this time after he had overslept during Eid Al Fitr.

“Last Eid, I overslept and none of my roommates woke me up,” he shared. I ended up missing the prayer. This time, I didn't take any chances. I stayed up and came straight here.”

It was only his second Eid in Abu Dhabi, and he admitted he still doesn't know many people in the area yet. "I prayed, then just sat, hoping to meet someone," he said. "Hopefully, I'll make some friends this Eid."