Abu Dhabi Shuts Down Restaurant Serving Bengali Food For Posing Threat To Health

A restaurant serving Bengali food has been ordered to close down by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority for violating food safety laws and posing a direct threat to public health.

Rupashi Bangla Restaurant LLC, located on Hamdan Bin Mohammed Street in Abu Dhabi, has been served an administrative notice by the inspecting officials. The restaurant, operating under commercial license number CN-1037388, was found to be in serious violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 concerning food safety in the emirate and related regulations.

According to the authority, the decision followed a food control report that revealed repeated high-risk food safety violations. The restaurant reportedly failed to address these issues despite previous warnings, endangering consumer health and breaching established food safety standards.

The closure will be effective until all violations are rectified, the restaurant complies fully with operational requirements, and the risks to public health are eliminated. Operations may only resume once the establishment meets all mandated safety criteria.

Last week the authority shut down two more food-related businesses: Mana Ruchulu Restaurant and Wafi Hypermarket.

ADAFSA ordered the administrative closure of Mana Ruchulu Restaurant, located in Abu Dhabi Industrial City, due to serious food safety violations. The restaurant's operations significantly threatened public health, prompting immediate regulatory action. The agency reiterated its commitment to regular inspections and swift enforcement actions against establishments that fail to comply with health regulations.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected violations or concerns about food safety by calling Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number 800555. The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the provision of safe and high-quality food to all residents of the emirate.

Wafi Hypermarket LLC in Musaffah Industrial City for repeated high-risk violations of food safety regulations and violating food laws.

Inspection by authorities revealed several critical infractions, including pest infestations, expired food products on display, and poor hygiene practices. The hypermarket failed to take corrective action despite repeated warnings, prompting the closure to protect public health.